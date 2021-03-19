- Berrien County Health Department vaccine information and appointments for all eligible groups: www.bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
- BCHD vaccine information for those without internet access: 800-815-5485
- Bronson patients and non-patients registration list: www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine
- InterCare Health Network: Taking names on a waitlist, eligible patients can call 855-869-6900 to be added
- Meijer Pharmacy, 1920 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, for eligible groups: 934-6710, option 5 and option 0; visit clinic.meijer.com; text “COVID” to 75049
- Most area Rite Aids, for those in eligible groups: www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Spectrum Health Lakeland vaccine waitlist: Lakeland MyChart under “questionnaires” in the My Record section
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine waitlist for eligible groups: vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- Walgreens: Call 800‑925‑ 4733 or visit www.walgreens.com
- Regional vaccine information: vaccinatewestmi.com
- State vaccine information: bit.ly/2MoJUCh
- Volunteer to help BCHD and Lakeland with vaccination clinics: bit.ly/3qxvChH
Most Popular
Articles
- Teacher's Facebook post stirs controversy over transgender bathrooms at Lakeshore
- Former Humane Society Executive Director Jill Svoboda, ex-employees mount protest
- Berrien County, Jason Latham reach settlement agreement
- Barbara Meeks' lawsuit over Benton Township primary race for clerk heads to court
- Man sentenced in mother-in-law's death after neglect
- Pedestrian hit and killed on Orchard Crossing in Benton Township on Monday
- Car careens into Carronde Park gate
- Benton Harbor to reclassify 2 streets
- Final 2 candidates for Lakeshore superintendent position announced
- State organization recognizes South Haven for its uniquely designed splash pad
Latest National News
- Jury nearly complete for Chauvin trial; major rulings loom
- Biden, Harris offering solace to grieving Asian Americans
- 710 days later, NCAA Tournament is back with 'First Four'
- Asian American churches plan acts beyond prayer for healing
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
- NFL reviewing sex assault claims against Texans QB Watson
- Chip shortage forces Ford to build trucks without computers
- New mom, Army vet among 8 killed in Georgia spa shootings
- Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks
- Emergency sites for migrant children raising safety concerns