- Berrien County Health Department vaccine information and appointment self-scheduling: www.bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
- BCHD vaccine info for those without internet access: 800-815-5485
- Bronson patients and non-patients registration list: www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine
- InterCare Health Network: Call 855-869-6900 to be added to waitlist
- Meijer pharmacies, Benton Harbor and Stevensville: clinic.meijer.com or text “COVID” to 75049
- Most area Rite Aids: www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Spectrum Health Lakeland appointment self-scheduling: www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine waitlist: vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- Walgreens: 800‑925‑ 4733 or www.walgreens.com
- Walmart: www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302
- Van’s Pharmacy, St. Joseph: 983-4802 or vanspharmacy.com
- Regional vaccine information: vaccinatewestmi.com
- State vaccine information: bit.ly/2MoJUCh
- Volunteer to help BCHD and Lakeland with vaccination clinics: bit.ly/3qxvChH
Most Popular
Articles
- Marion Perry Jr. found guilty of second-degree murder
- Whirlpool proposes $22 million apartment development in Benton Harbor
- Big changes coming to Berrien County Public Defender's Office
- Letter in bottle intrigues South Haven beach glass collector
- Family, friends gather to remember 1993 Covert shooting victim
- Marion Perry Jr. trial to continue next week
- Chalk the Block, Tri-State Regatta returning to St. Joseph this summer
- Benton Harbor man bound over for trial in alleged murder
- Berrien County sees decline in new COVID cases this week
- St. Joseph school board forges ahead with equity planning
Latest National News
- St. Louis couple who confronted protesters back in court
- Carper urges tough US rules barring gas-powered cars by 2035
- As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair
- NFL draft: No suspense as 3 QBs dominate early picks
- Social equity in marijuana industry still largely pipe dream
- Disneyland opening highlights California's COVID turnaround
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
- Michigan governor ties eased restrictions to vaccine rate
- Appointment-only visits to secretary of state here to stay
- US pushes ahead with nuclear plans despite watchdog concerns