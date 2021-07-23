- Berrien County Health Department vaccine information and appointment self-scheduling: www.bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
- BCHD vaccine info for those without internet access: 800-815-5485
- Bronson patients and non-patients registration list: www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine
- InterCare Health Network: Walk-in vaccinations available for ages 12 and older, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 855-869-6900
- Meijer pharmacies: clinic.meijer.com or text “COVID” to 75049
- Most area Rite Aids: www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Spectrum Health Lakeland appointment self-scheduling: www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine waitlist: vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- Walgreens: 800‑925‑4733 or www.walgreens.com
- Walmart: www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302
- Van's Pharmacy, St. Joseph: 983-4802 or vanspharmacy.com
- Regional vaccine information: vaccinatewestmi.com
- State vaccine information: bit.ly/2MoJUCh
- Volunteer to help BCHD and Lakeland with vaccination clinics: bit.ly/3qxvChH
Most Popular
Articles
- Adam Rosenbaum the final graduate from a family of successful Michigan Lutheran athletes
- Lakeshore schools lays out return-to-fall guidelines
- Lake Michigan Catholic hires athletic director, football coach
- Barksdale found guilty of voluntary manslaughter
- Benton Harbor issues name change for housing development
- Trial underway in murder case
- Crew to film 'Unsolved Mysteries' episode in South Haven
- I&M outlines route for $17M project in Benton Harbor, St. Joseph
- Lincoln Township splash pad to be ready in four weeks
- Benton Harbor Girls Academy gets approval to build
Latest National News
- Virus's impact: More relaxing and thinking, less socializing
- The Latest: Amid fireworks, Tokyo's opening ceremony begins
- AP source: Big 12 leaders discuss how to keep Texas and OU
- College coaches working to learn NIL impact on recruiting
- GM using expanded Super Cruise on 6 vehicles next year
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
- Iowa race track cuts ties with announcer after racist rant
- Western wildfires grow, but better weather helps crews
- Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections
- DOJ won't investigate how Pennsylvania handled nursing homes