- Berrien County Health Department vaccine info and appointments for eligible groups: www.bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
- BCHD vaccine info for those without internet access: 800-815-5485
- Bronson registration list: www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine
- InterCare Health Network: Taking names on a waitlist, eligible patients can call 855-869-6900 to be added
- Meijer Pharmacy, 1920 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, for eligible groups: 934-6710, options 5 and 0; clinic.meijer.com; text “COVID” to 75049
- Most area Rite Aids, for those in eligible groups: www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Spectrum Health Lakeland vaccine waitlist: Lakeland MyChart under “questionnaires” in My Record section
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine waitlist for eligible groups: vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- Walgreens: Call 800‑925‑4733 or www.walgreens.com
- Regional vaccine information: vaccinatewestmi.com
- State vaccine info: bit.ly/2MoJUCh
- Volunteer to help BCHD and Lakeland with vaccination clinics: bit.ly/3qxvChH
