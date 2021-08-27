- Berrien County Health Department vaccine info and appointment self-scheduling: www.bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
- BCHD vaccine info for those without internet access: 800-815-5485
- Bronson Health registration list: www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine
- InterCare Health Network: Walk-in vaccinations for ages 12 and older, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 855-869-6900
- Meijer pharmacies: clinic.meijer.com or text “COVID” to 75049
- Rite Aids: www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Spectrum Health Lakeland appointment self-scheduling: www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine info: vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- Walgreens: 800‑925‑4733 or www.walgreens.com
- Walmart: www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302
- Van’s Pharmacy, St. Joseph: 983-4802 or vanspharmacy.com
- Regional vaccine info: vaccinatewestmi.com
- State vaccine info: bit.ly/2MoJUCh
- Volunteer to help BCHD and Lakeland with vaccination clinics: bit.ly/3qxvChH
Most Popular
Articles
- Two dead, one injured in South Haven pier shooting
- Two dead, one injured in South Haven pier shooting
- A town in disarray: Benton Township officials claim foul play
- Woman weeps while testifying against R. Kelly about assault
- St. Joseph schools to require masks in the fall
- South Haven man dies in Sunday shooting
- Spectrum Health Lakeland sees rise in COVID-19 patients
- Sisters transform Galien livery barn into wedding venue
- Berrien County remains in high COVID-19 transmission
- Van Buren judge defends court's decision on South Haven shooter
Latest National News
- Tropical Storm Ida a hurricane menace to New Orleans
- Alone in the sky, pilot and fiancee save 17 in Tenn. flood
- Latino city in Arizona grew, but census says it shrank
- Lake Tahoe prepares for emergency as wildfire threatens
- A struggle to prevent suicides at soaring NYC sculpture
- Couple hopeful for children's future after escape from Kabul
- Texas GOP advances voting bill after Democrats’ holdout ends
- Tropical Storm Ida prompts hurricane watch for New Orleans
- Widower's death extends mourning tied to El Paso massacre
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game