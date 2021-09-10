- Berrien County Health Department vaccine information and appointment self-scheduling: www.bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
- BCHD vaccine info for those without internet access: 800-815-5485
- Bronson Health registration list: www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine
- InterCare Health Network: Walk-in vaccinations for ages 12 and older, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 855-869-6900
- Meijer pharmacies: clinic.meijer.com or text “COVID” to 75049
- Rite Aids: www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Spectrum Health Lakeland appointment self-scheduling: www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine info: vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- Walgreens: 800‑925‑4733 or www.walgreens.com
- Walmart: www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302
- Van’s Pharmacy, St. Joseph: 983-4802 or vanspharmacy.com
- Regional vaccine info: vaccinatewestmi.com
- State vaccine info: bit.ly/2MoJUCh
- Volunteer to help BCHD and Lakeland with vaccination clinics: bit.ly/3qxvChH
Most Popular
Articles
- Orchards Mall to begin renovations in 2022
- Lakeshore parents, students protest mask mandate
- Full house for Nobody's Home music festival
- Benton Harbor's first marijuana retail store opens doors, welcomes community
- Berrien County commissioners waver on health department mask mandate
- Berrien County remains in high COVID-19 transmission for third week
- Benton Township Jimmy John's moving to add drive-thru
- Why a public health order for schools now?
- Appeals court affirms life sentence for Tommy Richards
- Michigan Maritime Museum breaks ground on $3.6 million Heritage Center
Latest National News
- U. of Michigan band plans 'visually stunning' Sept. 11 show
- Post-Ida recovery in New Orleans: Beer and beignets are back
- Analysis: Biden takes fight to unvaccinated in virus battle
- Tornado confirmed this week in Hillsdale County
- Lightning brings risk of new wildfires to California
- 20 years later, fallout from toxic WTC dust cloud grows
- Chicago resists putting life rings at risky lake piers
- 4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfside victims
- Report of gunshot triggered lockdown at Air Force base
- Brady throws for 379 yards, 4 TDs, Bucs beat Cowboys 31-29