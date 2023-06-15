ST. JOSEPH — Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra is offering a pass for four lawn seat tickets that can be used to mix and match concert events throughout the summer. This punchcard can be used in any combination to any concert in the SMSO’s 2023 “Symphony on the Water’s Edge” summer series. The Symphony on the Water’s Edge Pass is $80. 2023 Symphony on the Water’s Edge Concert Dates are as follows: A Salute to America, 8:30 p.m. July 3 Ella & Gershwin on the Shore, 6:30 p.m. July 15 The Sound of Music (a musical in collaboration with The GhostLight Theatre), 6:30 p.m. July 28 and 29 John Williams: At Home and Out of This World, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12 In addition to the pass, individual tickets can be purchased. Tickets are $25 for lawn seating, $35 for reserved seating, with updated family-friendly pricing this year for youth: $5 for students ages 6-17 and children ages 5 and under are free. In addition, patrons can purchase a table which includes 10 tickets and 2 VIP parking passes. Call the office for table pricing and reservations. Passes and individual tickets are available by clicking on any of the concerts listed online at smso.org. Passes and individual tickets are also available by visiting the SMSO office at 513 Ship St., St. Joseph or by calling 982-4030, or at the gate on the day of the event. Unused portions of the pass are non-refundable and cannot be exchanged. All concerts in the Symphony on the Water’s Edge series are held at the Shadowland Pavilion, Silver Beach County Park, 101 Broad St., St. Joseph.