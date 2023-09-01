DOWAGIAC — Southwest Michigan college has established the Dr. Marshall Bishop scholarship with a $10,000 endowment. Bishop served as the president of Southwest Michigan College from 1998 to 2001. The Portage resident passed away June 4, 2023 at 80.
Bishop, who returned to campus in 2014 to attend SMC’s 50th-anniversary celebration, was born in Amsterdam, N.Y., on Aug. 3, 1942. Bishop graduated from Pontiac Northern High School in 1960 and from Oakland University with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1964. He also earned a master’s degree in chemistry from Oakland in 1967. Bishop also completed his Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry.