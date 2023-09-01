The number of people on the official list of those missing from the Maui wildfire stands at 385, nearly unchanged from a week earlier. In a news release Friday, the Maui Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said 245 people on the list of 388 made public the previous week were located and removed from the list. However, a nearly equal number of new names were added. The updated total was a startling departure from what had been expected — a day earlier Gov. Josh Green said he expected the number would fall below 100.