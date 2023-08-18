Participants in the entrepreneurship collaboration between Southwest Michigan College and Michigan State University hold a check for $1,037, which was donated to Hidden Acres, a rescue for animals. The collaboration was held Aug. 7-11.
Photo provided
Participants in the entrepreneurship collaboration between Southwest Michigan College and Michigan State University gather for a group photo with staff. The event was held Aug. 7-11.
DOWAGIAC — A Southwestern Michigan College Educational Talent Search/Michigan State University Extension collaboration exposed 22 budding entrepreneurs to business principles last week.
According to a news release, student teams were tasked with creating products, which they had to sell on Aug. 11 in front of the David C. Briegel Building on SMC’s Dowagiac campus. Proceeds of $1,037 from the sales were donated to Hidden Acres, a Dowagiac nonprofit for rescue animals.