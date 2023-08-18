DOWAGIAC — A Southwestern Michigan College Educational Talent Search/Michigan State University Extension collaboration exposed 22 budding entrepreneurs to business principles last week.

According to a news release, student teams were tasked with creating products, which they had to sell on Aug. 11 in front of the David C. Briegel Building on SMC’s Dowagiac campus. Proceeds of $1,037 from the sales were donated to Hidden Acres, a Dowagiac nonprofit for rescue animals.