DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College’s annual student art exhibition returned for the first time since 2019 with an awards ceremony on April 18 in the art gallery of the Dale A. Lyons Building on the Dowagiac campus.
COVID-19 canceled art shows beginning in 2020, so the reopening of the art gallery under the leadership of Assistant Professor Sam Walker, resurrected some familiar elements, such as the Terry Pfliger Toaster Award and the Mina, while christening it with a new name – Student Art Show at Southwestern.