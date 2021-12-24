ST. JOSEPH — The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), with support from The Gary and Mary West Health Institute and John A. Hartford Foundation, recently granted the emergency department at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph with the bronze standard – Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA), recognizing the care provided for older adults.
The GEDA was developed by leaders in emergency medicine to ensure older patients receive well-coordinated, quality care at the appropriate level at every emergency department encounter, according to a news release.