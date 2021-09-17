ST. JOSEPH — For the eighth consecutive year, Spectrum Health Lakeland has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Quality Achievement Award with Honor Roll for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death, and the third leading cause of adult disability, in the U.S., according to a Lakeland news release. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.