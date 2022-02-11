Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — Corazon Inc., a national leader in cardiovascular services, has granted accreditation to the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) program at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.

The accreditation proves the program has met Corazon accreditation standards, which ensure adherence to national societal guidelines, as well as any state-specific regulatory requirements, according to a news release.