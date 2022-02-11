Rain and snow this morning changing to all rain in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
ST. JOSEPH — Corazon Inc., a national leader in cardiovascular services, has granted accreditation to the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) program at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
The accreditation proves the program has met Corazon accreditation standards, which ensure adherence to national societal guidelines, as well as any state-specific regulatory requirements, according to a news release.