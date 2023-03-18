It is that favorite time of year again for sports enthusiasts. NASCAR racing and Major League Baseball are revving up. The NBA and NHL seasons are in their final month before playoffs begin. For fans of women’s and men’s college basketball, those NCAA tournaments known as “March Madness” are upon us. These are giddy days for college hoops fans anticipating buzzer-beaters, shocking upsets and their favorite team making it to the Final Four.
I am four decades removed from my college years, so I watch college basketball in utter awe of the focus and intensity of each and every player and coach (and a lot of the spectators too). These teenagers and early 20-year-olds play with utter abandon – diving to the floor for a loose ball, crashing the boards, taking a hard charge, careening into the crowd if necessary. They fall down in ways that would send me, and most of us, to the hospital or the morgue, and get right back up, ready to play. The magic of basketball, for me, is how each player needs both the complete, personal skill set for offense and for defense but who also is an integral part of the team. The team with the fewest turnovers and the most assists usually wins.
Today’s Insights was written by the Rev. Scott Paul-Bonham, a retired pastor living in Southwest Michigan. Insights is written by area clergy every weekend to give different viewpoints on a variety of topics.