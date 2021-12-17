Pictured, from left, are Chris Britton of New Heights CCDA, Michael Clark and Brian Kazmierczak of the Benton Harbor Public Safety Department, Mack Brown of African American History Museum (United Civic Monuments Project), Chris Slater of Community Healing Center/Carol’s Hope, Sharon Brown of African American History Museum, Barbara Craig of Lake Michigan College, Stephanie Crider of Berrien County Council for Children, Jake Sabourin of Feeding America West Michigan, Barb Sistrunk and Melissa Pratt of Summit Financial Wellness, and Wendy Edwards, president of the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Rotary Club Foundation.
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Rotary Club Foundation named its 2021 grant recipients earlier this month.
This year, the foundation board awarded $68,000. The announcement was made at the weekly hybrid meeting of the Rotary Club of St. Joseph-Benton Harbor at The Heritage Museum & Cultural Center and via Zoom.