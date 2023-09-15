St. Joseph High School reunion

St. Joseph High School class of 1973 held its 50th reunion on Aug. X. Individuals in attendance are pictured above.

 Photo provided

The St. Joseph High School class of 1973 held its 50 year class reunion on Aug. 5 at Shadowland Ballroom on Silver Beach. Top photo, pictured from left: First row: Ed Hunt, Doug Donoho, Dave Busch, John Herrman, Pat Humbert, Janet Bridgham Gerdes, Karen Karsten Halleckson, Karen Kendall Callens, Rick DeVries, Miles Hawkins, Greg Horn, Andy Grootendorst. Second row: Tom Hedrick, Gayle Philotoff Riley, Lonna Lange Johnson, Chalaine Carlson Nelson, Laurie Hafer Baldwin, Julie Coon Frawley, Cindy Essling Diemond, Susan Dobinsky, Betsy Baker Newell, Darcy Eisenhart Stuck, Ann Barrie Russell, Stacie Johnson White, Linda Knight Koerner, Nancy Barnett Walker, Ann Clements Schuck. Third row: Pat Burkett, Steve Byrns, Angie Litaker King, Bill Gemmill, Tracy Beckman Pendergrass, Kay Hansen Greene, Barb Field Freidge, Debbie Cassidy Cook, Karol Dyer Kvorka, Mary Lindahl Beckman, Terry Brady, Kevin Gillette, Mary Burkall Schmidke, Penny Gersey Gelander, Marcia Clark Schnese, Kim Kime Karnes, Ruth Fricke Zech, Annette Lenz Friend, Dair Deckert Moser, Elaine Brege Kenny, Vicki Karnes. Back row: Jon Bell, Steve Hinrichs, Dan Griswold, Julie Cunningham Knight, Tom DeVries Dave Johnson, Tom Capes, Phil Kenreich, Steve Andrews, Karen Collis Mashak, Dan Hummel, Jon Crouse, Bill Dine, Todd Eklund, Kevin Berk, Dennis Eisenhart, Laurie Kinney McMahon, Jeri Fuller Fordyce, Baird Hawkins, Don Karnes. Bottom photo, pictured from left: First row: Dan Wheeler, Doug Wells, Dee Schultz Driscoll. Second row: Penny Ott Haldy, Ann Shierk Vestle, Ken Zimmerman, Cindy Stafford Wolfe, Mark Ranum, Darlene Woodford Hendrix, Denise Tunis Myers, Deb Milhlhauser, Karin Seltmann Fields, Shelly Reynolds, Robin Wolfe Ross, Cyn Rosche McArdle, Deb Vogel, Linda Rody Sundberg, Nancy Smiley, Ann Oles Fults. Third row: Helga Zielke Maier, Becky McDonald Howard, Sally Mollhagen, Debby Wilson Dinius, Ken Tomaszewski, Dawn Mackie Kruke, Emily McKnight, Betsy Runyan Geise, Karen Nuechterlein Rooker, Sharon Ott Parkins, Denise Nemethy DeMorrow, Gene DeMorrow, Brenda Newton Osborn, Rita Stubel Braddock, Jeanne Musgrove Armstrong, Susan Taylor Blank. Back row: Bryon Weinstein, Dan McAdams, Mike Metz, Armin Schultz, Dave Schmidke, Jeff Schrubba, Tim Weber, Wes Sonnenberg, Mark Stokes, Frank Nemethy, Phil Sundberg, Mauricio Sanchez, Debbie Ziebart Kolber. In attendance, but not pictured: Jeff Brittan, Glenn Davis, Serena Johnson Cobb, Sandy Maddox Gatties.