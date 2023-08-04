Stocks are rising following mixed reports about the U.S. job market and profits at two of Wall Street’s most influential stocks. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% early Friday and heading for its first gain in four days. The Dow was up 136 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite was up 1%. Treasury yields dipped after the government said hiring was a touch weaker last month than expected. That could help keep pressure off high inflation. Amazon jumped 9.2% after reporting a much bigger profit than expected. Apple fell 3.1% after reporting revenue that just barely topped forecasts.