The 2021-22 St. Joseph Lions Club board is, from left, Dan Fortenbacher, Allen Edlefson, Dave Koch, Chuck Heit, Ren Baldwin, Dave Clark, Carrie Brunsting, Gordon Schreiber, David Offord and Gary Callendar.

 Photo provided

ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph Lions Club installed its 2021-22 officers last week during the annual installation dinner at St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Elks Lodge 541.

President Carrie Brunsting turned over the gavel to Ren Baldwin.