Novak Djokovic and Laslo Djere are headed to a fifth set in their third-round match at the U.S. Open. Djere took the first two sets 6-4, 6-4, before Djokovic began mounting a comeback and claimed the third and fourth 6-1, 6-1. The match began Friday night under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium and was more than three hours old by the time they were going to start the decisive set at nearly 1 a.m. on Saturday. The second-seeded Djokovic is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who won three of those titles at Flushing Meadows. Djere is seeded 32nd and trying to make it to the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time. Both men are from Serbia.