ST. JOSEPH — September is Library Card Sign Up month and the St. Joseph/ Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library will be offering special incentives and prizes available for those who register for a card at their local library. Having a library card provides access to thousands of books and resources. More information on how to get a library card is available at youseemore.com. In addition to helping patrons sign up for library cards, the St. Joseph library is offering a variety of programming in September.
St. Joseph / Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library announces events
- By HP STAFF
-
-
Outdoor activities, dining, entertainment and lodging in Southwest Michigan
Most Popular
Articles
- AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:19 p.m. EDT
- AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:54 p.m. EDT
- Migrants returned to Staten Island school after court reverses ruling blocking city from using it as shelter
- AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:17 p.m. EDT
- Benton Harbor leaders call for action at Harbor Towers
- AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:29 p.m. EDT
- Indiana manufacturer to take over vacant Berrien Springs facility
- Benton Harbor man sentenced to life without parole
- One in custody after early morning shooting in St. Joseph
- Corewell Health breaks ground on Bridgman facility
Latest National News
- Novak Djokovic is headed to a fifth set against Laslo Djere at the US Open
- Shooting at Louisiana high school football game kills 1 person and wounds another, police say
- Family in central Mexico struggles to preserve the natural way of producing intense red dye
- AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT
- Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial is in the hands of Republicans who have been by his side
- Children hit hardest by the pandemic are now the big kids at school. Many still need reading help
- Today in History: September 2, Japan surrenders to end World War II
- Texas wanted armed officers at every school after Uvalde. Many can't meet that standard
- AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
- DeSantis is unlikely to join Biden on his tour of Idalia damage