St. Paul's welcomes new pastor Sunday

STEVENSVILLE — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, will welcome its new pastor during a special service Sunday.
Jesse Knox will be installed at 3:30 p.m.
He joins the Rev. Jeremy Koehler as the church’s second full-time pastor.
A meal will follow the service.
Knox was born and raised in Manitowoc, Wis., in a farming community. He attended Manitowoc Lutheran High School before earning his bachelor’s degree and seminary certification at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn.
He then went on to study at Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, and completed his vicarship at Living Savior Lutheran Church in Missoula, Mont.
He graduated from the seminary in May, and was assigned to serve at St. Paul’s.
He has made the move to Michigan with his wife, Elizabeth, whom he married in 2016.