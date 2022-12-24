Space heaters are a common appliance in many homes. They are also a common cause of fires.
A recent fire in our neighborhood, caused by a space heater plugged into a power strip, is a classic and sad example of what fire officials warn are the dangers of inappropriate use of supplemental heating sources. Fortunately, everyone escaped the fire without injury, although the structure is a total loss.
Winter fire risk goes well beyond space heaters, officials warn. Christmas trees, holiday decorations and cooking all contribute to an annual increase in U.S. home fires during the winter months. In fact, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are among the leading days of the year for home fires.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, more than 150,000 fires in this country happen during the holiday season each year, killing 630, injuring 26,000 and causing more than $900 million in property damage.
As we enter the heart of winter, understanding the dangers of supplemental heating sources and proper use of space heaters is key. Here are some tips from fire officials and safety experts.
Stick with electric: Always look for space heaters that come with safety features. The two most important safety features include overheat protection and automatic turn-off. Although all space heaters pose risks, fuel-burning space heaters are the most dangerous.
In contrast to electric models, fuel-burning space heaters often do not include automatic turn-off features, and they can lead to smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning. For this reason, experts advise to go with new, electric space heaters. You still need to be careful when using electric models, but they aren’t quite as dangerous as fuel burning models, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
No power strips: Always plug electric space heaters directly into a power outlet, not into a power strip or extension cord. Power strips are not designed or equipped to safely handle the energy load and extra electrical current flow that a space heater generates. The heating element inside a space heater can reach temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. This extreme heat gets transferred back down to the power strip, causing it to overheat and potentially catch fire, according to the National Fire Protection Association and the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The rule of three: Always keep the heater 3 feet away from things that it can burn, including people, pets and flammable objects, according to Fire Rescue 1.
Stay present: Never leave the space heater powered on when you are not in the room or when you are asleep. Doing so significantly increases the risk of fire, injury and even death, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Additional safety tips include:
Place your heater on a flat, stable surface in a dry area where there is no moisture.
Never run space heater power cord under a rug or carpet.
Unplug the space heater when not in use.
Make sure you have working smoke detectors.
Ensure your heater is in a low-traffic area and isn’t blocking an exit.
If you have a fuel-burning space heater, make sure your room is ventilated properly.
Fire experts note that in most household fires, individuals have three minutes or less to act before the fire becomes life-threatening. Knowing what to do in a fire can save your life. You should only attempt to extinguish a fire if you can do so safely and swiftly. If in doubt, evacuate the building and call for help.
It is important for everyone to develop and practice a home fire escape plan so that they know what to do in case of fire. Walk through your home and inspect all possible exits and escape routes and make a plan. Talk with members of your household so everyone knows the plan, including a designated area outside of your home to meet so you can know everyone is out safely. Households with children, older adults, or people with disabilities should take consideration of the extra assistance that may be needed to evacuate safely and plan accordingly.
For more fire prevention and safety planning resources, visit www.ready.gov/home-fires.