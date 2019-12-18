Roxanna Dirnberger wanted to judge barbecue contests. Steve Dirnberger had lived in Kansas City, a very barbecue-centric city.
When they married four years ago, the couple decided to go full force for barbecue, and applied for judgeships to the Kansas City Barbeque Society, the world’s largest organization of barbecue and grilling enthusiasts.
With more than 20,000 members worldwide, the nonprofit based in Kansas City, Mo., sanctions more than 500 barbecue contests globally.
“Judging gives us time together,” says Roxanne, who is a contracted project coordinator at Whirlpool. “It’s a hobby that we can share.”
To become a judge, the couple had to take a half-day training session. Now they judge about four or five contests a year.
“We can pick where we want to go,” says Steve, a financial adviser at Wales & Associates in St. Joseph.
Currently, the Stevensville couple chooses Midwest locations that they can get to in a weekend. Arriving on Friday, they judge on Saturday. Then, they have time to meet with other judges who have become friends over the past three years and explore their destination.
There are a lot of rules when it comes to judging. The couple aren’t allowed to sit at the same table, nor can they fraternize with the contestants, and they don’t know who made the barbecue they’re tasting.
The judging works like this: Six certified judges sit at a table and are served entries in generic boxes. There can be as many as 200 pit masters and home grilling enthusiasts competing, but each judge tastes six entries in each protein category: chicken, beef and pork. If there are ancillary categories, such as sausage or desserts, they also decide on those, too.
During training, judges are taught the three criteria important for rating their decisions: appearance, taste and tenderness, which includes texture.
There’s no time to linger or savor. There’s about a minute to taste each entry and score it before passing it on to the next judge. Then it’s time for the next entry.
Comparing notes and thoughts with the other judges is forbidden. And none of the judges know if any of the entries they tasted won any awards.
Steve estimates they eat about 2 pounds of barbecue during an average competition. Roxanne says it best to pace yourself as much as possible.
“And don’t eat breakfast,” she says.
Judging is all voluntary, including hotel and other travel expenses. But for the Dirnbergers it’s all about barbecue and companionship.
They love meeting new people and reconnecting with other judges on the competition circuit. And there are discounts and other opportunities for judging through KCBS.
“We’ve made some very good friends,” Roxanne says. “It’s also a great opportunity for people who love food.”
It’s also a good way to learn more about grilling and making barbecue.
“I really like to cook,” Roxanne says, “but I’m not very good at grilling. This is helping me learn a lot.”
So, why did Roxanne want to become a judge? It just sounded like fun, she says.
As for their favorite, Roxanne likes barbecue chicken the best while Steve says he likes all the meats.
And even after eating barbecue so much over the last three years, they say they still like it.
For those interesting in all things barbecue, including judging, the KCBS website has a lot of information, including trends in barbecue-related products and equipment; teaming up with food organizations and the media to promote barbecue; and educational programs, consultation services and civic organization presentations to help promote barbecue.
For more information, visit www.kcbs.us.
Cherry Cola Ribs
4 (12-ounce) cans cherry cola, flattened
2 cups cherry jam or preserves
2/3 cup Dijon mustard
1/2 to 1 tablespoon fresh horseradish
3 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Sriracha or hot pepper sauce
1/2 teaspoon togarashi (optional)
3-rack package baby back pork ribs
Salt and pepper
Boil the cherry cola in a heavy, large saucepan over medium-high heat until reduced to 1 1/2 cups, about 45 minutes. Stir in next seven ingredients.
Reduce the heat to medium, and simmer until mixture is reduced to 2 1/2 cups, stirring occasionally, about 35 minutes. Transfer the glaze to a large bowl.
The glaze can be made one week ahead. Cover and chill. Be sure to bring to room temperature before using.
Position racks in the top and bottom thirds of the oven, and heat to 325 degrees.
Sprinkle ribs with salt and pepper. Wrap each rib rack tightly in foil (usually a double layer is a good idea) enclosing completely. Divide foil packets between two rimmed baking sheets.
Bake for 2 hours, switching positions of baking sheets halfway through. Cool barbecue ribs slightly in foil. Open one end and pour off any fat from foil packets.
Tip: Baking can be done one day ahead. Just keep the ribs covered in foil packets and refrigerate. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour before continuing.
To prepare the barbecue, cut each rib rack between bones into individual ribs. Set aside 1 cup glaze. Add ribs to bowl with remaining glaze and toss to coat.
Grill ribs until brown and glazed, turning to prevent burning, about 5 minutes total.
Serve, passing reserved glaze separately.
Drunken BBQ Lamb Chops
Makes 4 servings.
1/2 cup Soy Balsamic Sauce (see recipe below)
1/2 cup brandy
1/4 cup hoisin sauce
1/4 cup toasted sesame oil
1/4 cup loosely packed fresh rosemary leaves, chopped
12 small cloves garlic, minced
16 lamb loin chops, about 1-inch thick
Combine the Soy Balsamic Sauce, brandy, hoisin sauce, sesame oil, rosemary and garlic in a small bowl and mix well. Measure out 1/4 of the marinade, and reserve it for basting the meat on the grill.
Place the lamb chops in a large, shallow dish. Spoon the remaining marinade over the chops, and turn the chops to coat evenly. Marinate at room temperature for 1 hour.
Heat the grill for direct heat cooking to medium (350 to 375 degrees).
Place the chops on the grill over the flames, and cook for 3 minutes. Brush or lightly spoon some of the reserved marinade on the chops, turn the chops over, and brush or lightly spoon marinade on the second side. Cook the chops for about 3 minutes longer, until lightly charred on each side.
Transfer the chops to a serving platter and let rest for 4 minutes, then serve.
– Recipe from “Korean BBQ: Master Your Grill in Seven Sauces”
Honey Soy Flank Steak
1 cup Soy Balsamic Sauce (see recipe below)
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup honey
3 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
1 tablespoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons chili powder
3 pounds flank steak
Combine the Soy Balsamic Sauce, oil, honey, vinegar, salt and chili powder in a bowl, and whisk until well mixed.
Place the flank steak in a large, shallow dish and pierce it all over with a fork. Pour the marinade over the steak and turn the steak to coat evenly. Cover and marinate at room temperature for 1 hour.
Heat the grill for direct heat cooking to medium (350 to 375 degrees).
Place the steak on the grill grate, and cook, turning it once, for 3 to 4 minutes on each side for medium-rare. You can cook it a minute or two longer if you prefer your steak cooked medium, but flank steak should not be cooked past medium or it will be chewy.
Transfer the steak to a cutting board, and let rest for 5 minutes. Thinly slice the steak against the grain, arrange the slices on a serving platter, and serve.
– Recipe from “Korean BBQ: Master Your Grill in Seven Sauces”
Soy Balsamic Sauce
1 teaspoon cornstarch, or as needed
2 tablespoons water
1/4 cup dark brown sugar, firmly packed
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup soy sauce
In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch and water until the cornstarch dissolves and the mixture is the consistency of heavy cream, adding more cornstarch if the mixture is too thin.
Combine the brown sugar, vinegar and soy sauce in a small saucepan, and bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar.
Stir the cornstarch mixture briefly to recombine, then stir it into the soy-vinegar mixture and simmer over low heat for about 3 minutes, until the sauce thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon.
Remove from the heat, let cool completely, then refrigerate in an airtight container. This sauce will last for months without going bad.
– Recipe from “Korean BBQ: Master Your Grill in Seven Sauces”