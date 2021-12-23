Airman 1st Class Jason Cabugos, at right, is trained by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Fanslau on how to repair and re-spool a broken C-5M Super Galaxy winch at Travis Air Force Base in California. Fanslau created a way to repair the winches in-house.
Nicholas Pilch / U.S. Air Force
U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Fanslau, a Stevensville native, pushes a fixed C-5M Super Galaxy winch before swapping it out with a broken one at Travis Air Force Base in California.
Airmen across the Air Force have been charged by Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown to cut through bureaucracy and challenge the status quo to improve the Air Force’s decision-making timelines and processes.
Tech. Sgt. Eric Fanslau, 60th Maintenance Squadron Dash-21 Aircraft Support section chief, has embraced the challenge, saving the Air Force $10 million – with the potential to save another $20 million, according to a news release.