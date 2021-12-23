Airmen across the Air Force have been charged by Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown to cut through bureaucracy and challenge the status quo to improve the Air Force’s decision-making timelines and processes.

Tech. Sgt. Eric Fanslau, 60th Maintenance Squadron Dash-21 Aircraft Support section chief, has embraced the challenge, saving the Air Force $10 million – with the potential to save another $20 million, according to a news release.