ANGOLA, Ind. — Trine University students were named to the President’s List for the Fall 2022 term. To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.75-4.0.

Madison Bowling of Paw Paw

Nathan Del Guanto of Union

Peyton Dustin of Berrien Springs

McKenzie Fenner of Edwardsburg

Blane Johnson of Allegan

Emily Jotzat of Bridgman

Paige Miller of Mattawan

Adrienne Rosey of Schoolcraft

Calley Ruff of Dowagiac

Alexis Snodgrass of Hartford

Samantha York of Three Rivers