ANGOLA, Ind. — Trine University students were named to the President’s List for the Fall 2022 term. To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.75-4.0.
Madison Bowling of Paw Paw
Nathan Del Guanto of Union
Peyton Dustin of Berrien Springs
McKenzie Fenner of Edwardsburg
Blane Johnson of Allegan
Emily Jotzat of Bridgman
Paige Miller of Mattawan
Adrienne Rosey of Schoolcraft
Calley Ruff of Dowagiac
Alexis Snodgrass of Hartford
Samantha York of Three Rivers