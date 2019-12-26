Sunshine in the dead of winter

NEW BUFFALO — It didn’t take Harry Wayne Casey long to recall a memorable moment from when he was on tour early in his career with KC and The Sunshine Band.
They were performing their groundbreaking pop rhythm and blues music – later called disco – in Ontario, Canada, in the middle of an arena when fans suddenly swarmed the stage.
“I found myself kneeling down waiting to be rescued because the entire crowd had come down on top of the band,” Casey said with a small laugh during a recent phone interview.
Fans later surrounded his limousine as he left the arena.
“They were actually moving the car, and we were right on the edge of the bank of the river,” he said. “I was afraid maybe we were going to go in.”
Casey, better known by his stage name, KC, may find a similarly enthusiastic, but less hazardous, response when he performs Saturday at Four Winds Casino.
Casey formed KC and The Sunshine Band in 1973. The band pioneered the fusion of dance, soul and funk music. Since then, it has sold more the 100 million albums worldwide.
The band’s uptempo music has been featured in scores of movie and TV soundtracks, and has been played, and continues to be played, at parades, weddings, political conventions and major sporting events.
Its first record, “Blow Your Whistle,” reached the top 15 on the R&B chart. The band’s second album, “KC & The Sunshine Band,” released in 1975, went triple platinum – selling more than 300 million copies – and included the hits “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Boogie Shoes” and “Rock Your Baby.”
Casey won the American Music Award for Best R&B Artist in 1975, and in 1978 received a Grammy for Album of the Year for his work on the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack.
That’s just a sampling of his musical accomplishments, which include producing six No. 1 pop singles for other artists.
Casey was born and raised in Hialeah, Fla., an area flush with cultures and musical styles – from pop to reggae to Latin. He worked in a record store and hung out at the local recording studio, Henry Stone’s TK Records/Studio, where he eventually recorded his first album.
“I actually thought that the pop side of music was getting a little dark, and I just wanted to bring this whole new life and energy to music,” he said. “I grew up loving R&B music, and I loved more uptempo stuff. The initial idea of my sound was to have this album A and B side be all uptempo, maybe a couple mid-tempo, but nothing slow. The whole idea was to have energy on side A and side B.”
Even at age 68, Casey still delivers a high-energy performance, which he says he wants to share with the New Buffalo audience.
“I’m coming there to spend a magical evening with them and share some fun and some music with them,” he said. “It’s my one opportunity to have contact with the fans. It’s very important that I will be able to identify with that audience.
“That’s the happiest moment of my life,” he said, “when I am on stage, and to be there with my fans makes it even happier.”