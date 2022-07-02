Generations columnist for The Herald-Palladium

In pursuit of happiness, multiple studies and polls reveal older adults make up the happiest age groups.

Incredulous to some young people, satisfaction with life generally grows appreciably with each passing decade.

Lynn Kellogg is former CEO of Region IV Area Agency on Aging in Southwest Michigan. Questions on age or independence services? Call the Info-Line for Aging & Disability at 800-654-2810 or visit areaagencyonaging.org. The Generations column appears each weekend in The Herald-Palladium.