I once thought it would be fun to raise goats and make goat’s milk cheese. I even took a class in cheesemaking, though I have to admit my cheeses didn’t turn out that well.
My condo association doesn’t even allow cats or dogs, so I’m sure I couldn’t have a small herd of goats grazing on the grass in the common area – though when the pool gets fixed, they’d have plenty of drinking water.
Now, when I’m in Sister Bay, Wis., I like to stop at Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant & Butik – the latter word being the Swedish equivalent of boutique. The place features a wide assortment of Scandinavian items.
Besides such fare as Swedish pancakes with lingonberry sauce, the big draw is live goats grazing on the restaurant’s grassy roof.
The restaurant opened in 1949, but the goats are relatively new, having first stepped foot on the roof in 1978, after someone gave Johnson one as a gift. They have a fairly pampered life – lots of attention, they’re transported to a comfy barn at night and they don’t go to work if the weather is inclement.
Oh, and rooftop meals are supplemented after hours, so they’re not going hungry.
Even when I’m not in Door County, I can get my goat fix, because the restaurant’s website has not one but two goat cams, so you can watch them munch grass in real time.
Goats aren’t the only good thing about Al Johnson’s. Their Swedish cuisine, including those wafer thin pancakes, are great, too. I haven’t done this yet, but if I wanted the entire Al Johnson’s effect, I could cook up some of their recipes and watch the goat cam while I ate.
The following recipes are courtesy of Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant.
Gingersnap Apple Crisp with Maple Syrup Whipped Cream Filling
6 medium apples, preferably Granny Smith
1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons flour
For the topping:
1 cup flour
1/3 cup sugar
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 pack of Nyåkers gingersnaps, crushed
1/2 cup butter, melted
For the whipped cream:
1 cup cream
1/4 cup Al Johnson’s Golden Goat syrup, or maple syrup
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Peel and quarter apples, then slice thinly. Mix with lemon juice, sugar and flour.
Crush cookie finely in a food processor, or plastic bag with a rolling pin. Mix all topping ingredients well.
Put apple mixture in a 9-by-13-inch pan, and top with crumble mixture. Bake for 40-50 minutes, or until apple is bubbly.
For the whipped cream, mix and whip the ingredients until stiff peaks form. Serve on top of crisp.
Al Johnson’s Lingonberry Vinaigrette
Makes about 3/4 cup.
3 tablespoons sweetened lingonberries, or lingonberry jam
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1/2 cup canola oil
1/2 teaspoon fresh oregano, chopped
1/8 teaspoon salt
Generous pinch black pepper
In a mixing bowl, whisk together lingonberries, garlic, mustard and vinegar. Slowly whisk in canola oil. Add oregano, salt and pepper.
For a smoother dressing, pulse mixture briefly in a blender or food processor.
Al Johnson’s Red Cabbage Salad with Lingonberry Vinaigrette
Makes 6 servings.
8 cups red cabbage, thinly shredded (1 medium head)
1 Granny Smith apple, washed, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
1 small red onion, peeled and thinly sliced
2 green onions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup unsalted pistachios, coarsely chopped
1/3 cup sour cherries, diced
2/3 cup lingonberry vinaigrette (see recipe above)
In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except vinaigrette. Toss with enough lingonberry vinaigrette to just coat.
Refrigerate any remaining vinaigrette or serve on the side.
Goat Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Breast with Red Wine Lingonberry Sauce
Makes 4 servings.
For the chicken:
1 teaspoon plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium shallot, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
8 ounces goat cheese, room temperature
2 cups plus 1/3 cup breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons Italian parsley, finely chopped
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (6 ounces each)
2 large eggs
3 tablespoons whole milk
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
4 (5-inch-long) picks to secure stuffed chicken
For the lingonberry sauce:
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 small shallot, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 cup red wine
1/2 cup sweetened lingonberries, or lingonberry jam
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 tablespoons water
Heat an oven to 375 degrees.
For the chicken, in a sauté pan, heat 1 teaspoon olive oil over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic. Sauté, stirring, for 1 minute. Remove from heat.
In a mixing bowl, combine goat cheese, shallot mixture, 1/3 cup breadcrumbs and Italian parsley.
Place chicken breasts on a work surface. Make a deep slit or pocket in chicken along the longest part of the breast. Be careful not to slice thru entire breast.
Stuff evenly with cheese mixture. Use long wooden picks to secure stuffing.
Line a baking sheet pan with foil. Coat with vegetable oil spray.
In a bowl, combine eggs and milk. On a large plate, place remaining 2 cups breadcrumbs. Dip chicken completely into egg mixture. Roll in breadcrumbs. Set on prepared pan.
In a large skillet, heat unsalted butter and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. When hot, add chicken breasts. Cook on one side. Using tongs, turn and continue browning chicken on all sides. Chicken may need to be browned in batches. Place on prepared pan.
Roast in oven until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees, about 25-30 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare sauce: In a saucepot, heat oil over medium heat. When hot, add shallot and garlic. Sauté for 1 minute. Add red wine, lingonberries and balsamic vinegar. Use a small whisk to combine. Simmer over low heat until reduced by one-fourth, about 5 minutes.
Combine cornstarch and water. With sauce on simmer, slowly drizzle in enough cornstarch mixture to thicken sauce. You may not need all of the mixture.
When chicken is done, let rest for 10 minutes before removing wooden picks. Slice chicken into medallions. Serve with lingonberry sauce.
Swedish Pancakes
Makes 4 generous servings.
3 large eggs
2 cups whole milk
1 cup flour
1 tablespoon sugar
Garnish options:
Unsalted butter
Sweetened lingonberries
Fresh berries, or sweetened sour cherries
Maple syrup
Whipped cream
In a mixing bowl using a wire whisk, combine eggs and milk. Add flour, a little at a time, followed by sugar. Let batter rest for 2 hours or overnight in a refrigerator.
Heat a large sauté pan or flat griddle over medium-high heat. Coat with vegetable oil spray.
Pour 2 tablespoons batter per pancake onto pan. Pancake will be thin. When slightly firm, carefully flip and cook on other side. Pancakes will take 1-2 minutes per side to cook. Serve with garnishes of your choice.
Several years ago, I wrote a column about Ben Watkins, a good friend and schoolmate of my three nephews who live in Miller Beach, Ind. I knew Ben’s mother, Leila, a noted jewelry maker who had a shop in downtown Miller and had written about Ben’s burgeoning cooking skills many times.
That column was triggered by a Google Calendar alert in December that it was Leila’s birthday. Unfortunately there wouldn’t be a celebration. Leila had been murdered by her husband, Michael, who then turned the gun on himself. Ben was in the house, but it appeared he was never in physical danger.
My niece, her husband and their three children knew Michael, Leila and Ben well, and it seemed that everyone who was friends with Michael couldn’t believe he would do such a thing. But he had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and, well, who can ever know why certain things go one way or another.
Ben went to live with his grandmother and uncle, and though his plans were to become an engineer, he continued to cook and do all the things he had – competing in the school’s spelling and math bowls, participating in the chess club, and repairing broken bikes for kids in need.
I was so happy when my niece texted me that Ben had been chosen to compete in the sixth season of “MasterChef Junior” with judges Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Joe Bastianich.
We all tuned in to watch Ben as he became one of the 24 contestants earning white aprons, sending him on to the next step. In all, he lasted five episodes.
If he had won, he would have taken home $100,000 – so important to his grandmother to help pay for his education, food, clothing, health care and everything else.
But the $100,000 wasn’t to be. Ramsay went on one of his rants because of how Ben cut a piece of lamb.
“I’ve seen door wedges that look more appetizing,” Ramsay said after snatching a lamb chop away from Ben’s kitchen station and throwing it into the bushes. “I wouldn’t even serve that to my fricking bulldog.”
Telling Ben’s team to remove their aprons and “go pick grapes,” they were out of the competition, but not before a camera zoomed in on one of the other contestants who said Ben was “butchering the lamb like he had his eyes closed.”
The show was filmed before his parents’ death, but aired afterward. At the time of the filming, Ben was 11 and working after school at Big Ben’s Bodacious Barbecue and Deli, his family’s Miller Beach restaurant that was named after him.
The local newspapers all lambasted Ramsay for the way he treated Ben, which was gratifying, to say the least.
As awful as all this sounds, it gets worse. Ben, who is now in high school, is undergoing chemotherapy at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago for a rare condition called angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma. The treatment didn’t go well, and Ben needed emergency surgery. At the time I’m writing this, he’s in the ICU.
Ramsay messaged Ben, wishing him a fast recovery. That was very nice.
Ben’s treatments are very expensive, and a GoFundMe was set up. It previously was for his college education, but now it’s to help pay for his medical expenses (one can only imagine how much all this will cost).
Though Ramsay didn’t mention it in his text, Ben’s uncle, Anthony Edwards, got a call from Trent McCain, the Gary attorney running the GoFundMe account. They had just received a $50,000 donation from Ramsay.
Here are two recipes Ben used to cook at his family’s restaurant. He created them himself.
Ben’s Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches
1 roasted chicken
2 tablespoons oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
Ketchup plus your favorite barbecue sauce, in a 70/30 ratio
Pull meat off the bone and shred. Heat oil in the skillet.
Add chopped onion, and cook until tender. Add shredded chicken, and cook at high heat until crisped.
Turn down heat, add ketchup-barbecue sauce. Cook until it thickens into desired consistency.
Ben’s Caramel Pound Cake
3 1/2 cups flour, maybe more depending on mixture’s consistency
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
Cinnamon, to taste
Nutmeg, to taste
1 cup butter
2 1/2 cups brown sugar
1/2 cup white sugar
6 eggs
1 1/2 cups condensed milk
For the frosting:
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 can sweetened condensed milk
2 teaspoons corn syrup
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
For the cake, mix the dry ingredients, and set aside.
In a skillet, add butter, sugars and water, and cook until sugars dissolve. Mix eggs with condensed milk. Add to sugar mixture, stirring quickly so the eggs don’t cook when hitting the hot liquid.
Cook mixture on low heat until it’s the consistency of pudding. Be sure to stir frequently so it doesn’t stick.
Let caramel mixture cool, and add to flour mixture. Stir and pour into greased loaf pans.
Bake in 325-degree oven for about 60 minutes, or until done. Remove from oven and let cool.
For the frosting, combine sugar, condensed milk, corn syrup and salt in a heavy saucepan.
Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Continue to boil for 4-5 minutes, until mixture is smooth, being careful not to burn it.
Remove from heat. Add butter and vanilla, stirring until butter has melted and mixture is smooth. Pour desired amount over cake.