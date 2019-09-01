Six Southwest Michigan homeowners will open their doors to the public for the Master Key Symphony Home Tour on Sept. 22.
Attendees will get a peek into a few innovative and fresh home styles, design and decor, according to a news release from the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra.
Residents who are looking for inspiration for a remodeling project, or who enjoy architectural designs and trends are encouraged to take the tour, which includes stops in St. Joseph, Benton Harbor and Stevensville.
Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. Ticket sales benefit the SMSO.
Homes will be open from noon-5 p.m.
The event is open to anyon 12 or older.
Tickets are available by calling 982-4030, by visiting www.SMSO.org, or by stopping by the SMSO office, 513 Ship St., St. Joseph.