DOWAGIAC — Five restaurants will be featured at the seventh annual Taste of Dowagiac during the Summer in the City Festival on July 19-20.
The 34th annual Summer in the City will feature attractions like a zip line and Dixie Twister, vocal and instrumental entertainment, dance and other family events.
Taste of Dowagiac will run from 2-6 p.m. July 20. Participating sites will be Baker’s Rhapsody, Caruso’s Candy Kitchen, Round Oak Revisited, Wood Fire Italian Trattoria and The Wounded Minnow Saloon.
There will be a mix of hors d’oeuvre-sized specialties.
Tickets, priced at $8 each, are now on sale at each of the host sites.
“The Taste of Dowagiac is a great opportunity for our restaurants to showcase their entrees,” said Kim MacGregor, Chamber of Commerce president, who organized the dining event.
New at this year’s Summer in the City will be Modified Lawn Tractor Association racing on July 20.
Highlighting July 19 will be Summer on Tap from 6:30-10:30 p.m., and Midwestern Lull, who takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. at Beckwith Park, 12 S. Front St.
For more information, call 782-8212 or visit DowagiacChamber.com.