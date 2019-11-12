Submissions are now being accepted for the 2020 Southwest Michigan Teen Creative Writing Challenge.
The annual competition, open to all students in grades 7-12, will accept entries in five categories – comics, cover art, fiction, flash fiction and poetry – through Jan. 31.
Professional judges in each category will adjudicate the entries from Feb. 17 to March 13. The winners will be announced during National Library Week (April 13-18).
An award ceremony will be at 2 p.m. June 20 at the Dowagiac Performing Arts Center.
Official rules and instructions for submitting online are available at https://bit.ly/31KCgEJ, or at any one of the sponsoring libraries: Cass District Library, Dowagiac District Library, Lawton Public Library, Marcellus Township Wood Memorial Library, Paw Paw District Library and Van Buren District Library.
Cash awards will be presented to the first-, second- and third-place winners in each category. A total of nearly $2,000 in prizes will be awarded.
Winners also will receive a professionally printed book and eBook that will include all the winning entries.
For more information about related activities, find Southwest Michigan Teen Creative Writing Challenge 2020 on Facebook, contact the nearest participating library or email TCWC@vbdl.org.