From left, Mya Dixon (Uncle Fester), Kady Roberts (Morticia), Lucas Martin (Pugsley), Sam Garrison (Gomez), Mack Moody, back, (Lurch), Shay Beeson (Wednesday) and Alivia Abrahm (Grandma) star in TeenStock’s presentation of “The Addams Family,” at Lake Michigan College’s Hanson Theatre.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Cast members rehearse for TeenStock’s presentation of “The Addams Family,” at Lake Michigan College’s Hanson Theatre.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Pugsley, played by Lucas Martin, is stretched on the rack during rehearsal for TeenStock’s presentation of “The Addams Family,” at Lake Michigan College’s Hanson Theatre.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
Kady Roberts plays Morticia and Sam Garrison plays Gomez in TeenStock’s presentation of “The Addams Family,” at Lake Michigan College’s Hanson Theatre.