I’ve been working from home for almost two months. That’s a long time.
A man can do a lot of thinking in two months, especially when his new office chair is a La-Z-Boy. The change of scenery and the endless days of isolation have sparked some interesting thoughts.
Niles Scream Park sent rubber gloves and a facemask with their news release last fall. I saved them because you never know when you'll need them. Now might be that time. pic.twitter.com/2bvJvpTaUw— Andy Steinke (@DecodingDadhood) March 16, 2020
Working from home: 10x more stressful than working from the office #truestory— Andy Steinke (@DecodingDadhood) March 17, 2020
I've got to say, the office never smells like fresh-baked cookies. It's getting tougher to imagine leaving this #wfh life behind. #coronatined— Andy Steinke (@DecodingDadhood) April 7, 2020
Can I start working from the office again yet? #thesekids— Andy Steinke (@DecodingDadhood) April 3, 2020
Looking on the bright side of #wfh2020: I get to see my trees bloom in real time. #coronatined— Andy Steinke (@DecodingDadhood) April 7, 2020
Two days ago: Sunny and 70. Right now: Snowing. Go home, Michigan, you're drunk. pic.twitter.com/9ljzPdpuCR— Andy Steinke (@DecodingDadhood) April 9, 2020
Scary thought: What if this is just the first plague?— Andy Steinke (@DecodingDadhood) April 19, 2020
Getting the mail in my slippers now ... because that's where we're at. #coronatine— Andy Steinke (@DecodingDadhood) April 21, 2020
I wrote a letter today ... on a piece of paper ... with a pen ... because that's where we're at now. #coronatine— Andy Steinke (@DecodingDadhood) April 22, 2020