Checks

Bangor Police Officer Dillon Schmitt, at left, stands with Pure Michigan Growers Marketing and Communications Manager Samantha Smith, second from left, and The Green Door General Manager Max Franklin, at right, while they present $250 and $500 checks to We Care Inc. Office Manager Debbie McPike.

 Photo provided

BANGOR — Last month, The Green Door and Pure Michigan Growers presented $750 in checks to Bangor’s We Care Inc.

We Care provides services that help the elderly, disabled and those in need maintain independence and improve quality of life.