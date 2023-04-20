TORP Improv

TORP Improv Comedy Night will be offered at 7 p.m. Friday at The Oak Room at the Citadel in Benton Harbor.

 Contributed photo

THURSDAY

“Current Revolution” screening: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:45), Berrien Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4340 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph; free, for questions, call or text Harvey Johnson 269-470-1470

FRIDAY

Twin City Players presents “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: 7:30 p.m., TCP Playhouse, 600 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph; $11-$16; 429-0400 or twincityplayers.org

Chamber Ensemble Concert: 7 p.m., Lake Michigan College Hanson Theatre, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor; free; 927-8876 or lakemichigancollege.edu/arts

TORP Improv Comedy Night: 7 p.m., The Oak Room at the Citadel, 91 Hinkley Street, Benton Harbor; TORP.ludus.com, 269.926.3059 or facebook.com/TORPfunny/

SATURDAY

The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience: 2 and 6 p.m., Lake Michigan College Mendel Center Mainstage Theatre, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor; $20-$40; 927-8700 or www.themendelcenter.com

Andrews University Wind Symphony Spring Concert: 8:30 p.m., Andrews University’s Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive, Berrien Springs; free; 471-3560 or howard.andrews.edu

The Ides of March, featuring Jim Peterik: 8 p.m., The Acorn, 107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks; $46-$71; 756-3879 or www.acornlive.org

Matt Lenny & The Breakdown Celebrate New Album with special guest Kait Rose: 7 p.m., The Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad Street, St. Joseph; $12-$15; boxfactoryforthearts.org

4-week series of color linocut workshops by Hank Mattson: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Box Factory for the Arts Print Shop, 1101 Broad St, St. Joseph; $150 for members of the Berrien Artist Guild and $165 for non-members. Classes began April 8. Classes continuing on April 15, 22 and 29. To register in advance, go to boxfactoryforthearts.org/ classes-workshops

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: see April 21

SUNDAY

Southshore Concert Band and LMC Concert Choir: 2 p.m., Lake Michigan College Mendel Mainstage, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor; free; 927-8876 or lakemichigancollege.edu/arts

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: 2 p.m., see April 21

APRIL 27

Drama Showcase: 7 p.m., Lake Michigan College Hanson Theatre, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor; free; 927-8876 or lakemichigancollege.edu/arts

APRIL 28

Student Musical Recital: noon, Lake Michigan College Hanson Theatre, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor; free; 927-8876 or lakemichigancollege.edu/arts

An Evening With Patricia Barber: 7 p.m., The Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks; $111-$136; www.acornlive.org

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: see April 21

APRIL 29

National Geographic Live presents “Improbable Ascent” with Maureen Beck: 7 p.m., Lake Michigan College Mendel Center Mainstage Theatre, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor; $30-$50; 927-8700 or www.themendelcenter.com

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: see April 21

4-week series of color linocut workshops by Hank Mattson: see April 21

APRIL 30

The Righteous Brothers: 7:30 p.m., Lake Michigan College Mendel Center Mainstage Theatre, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor; $35-$65; 927-8700 or www.themendelcenter.com

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: 2 p.m., see April 21

May 4

PechaKucha: 7 p.m., The Secret Garden, 209 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor. Doors open at 6 p.m., performance at 7 p.m.; $5; krasl.org/events/pechakucha.

MAY 5

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: see April 21

MAY 6

KC and the Sunshine Band: 9 p.m., Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center, New Buffalo; $79; fourwindscasino.com/ newbuffalo/entertainment/event-center

The second annual Harbor Country Hearts Party: 7 p.m., Froelich’s, 19 N. Froehlichs, Three Oaks; $100; 269-757-7185 or outcenter.org/ harbor-country-hearts

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: see April 21

MAY 7

The Paw Paw Community Chorus Annual Spring Concert: 4 p.m., United Methodist Church, 420 W. Michigan Ave., Paw Paw; free

Antiques on the Bluff: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lake Bluff Park, downtown St. Joseph, free, stjoetoday.com/antiques

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: 2 p.m., see April 21

MAY 9

Andrews Academy Band and Bells Spring Concert: 7 p.m., Andrews University’s Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive, Berrien Springs; free; 471-3560 or howard.andrews.edu

MAY 11

Andrews Academy Choral and Orchestra Concert: 7 p.m., Andrews University’s Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive, Berrien Springs; free; 471-3560 or howard.andrews.edu

“Much Ado About Nothing:” 7:30 p.m., Ghostlight Theatre, 101 Hinkley St. in Benton Harbor; $28 for adults, $22 for seniors, and $12 for students; www.GhostLightBH.com.

Krasl Art Center business after hours: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Krasl Art Center, 707 Lake Blvd., St. Joseph; $5: krasl.org/art-fair/event-information

Epicurean Dinner in the Vineyard: 5:30 p.m., Free Run Cellars, 10062 Burgoyne Road, Berrien Springs; $85; moerschhg.vinesos.com/ epicureandinner-may

MAY 12

“Much Ado About Nothing, 7:30 p.m., see May 11

MAY 13

Sticky Spoons at Stevensville Mother’s Day Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Village of Stevensville, 5768 St. Joseph Ave., Stevensville

Sangria Party: 11 a.m., Round Barn Winery, 10983 Hills Road, Baroda; $5; roundbarn.com/event/ sangriaparty

“Much Ado About Nothing, 7:30 p.m., see May 11

MAY 14

Lake Michigan Youth Orchestra Concert: 4 p.m., Andrews University’s Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive, Berrien Springs; COST; 471-3560 or howard.andrews.edu, 982-4030 or smso.org

Southwest Michigan Record Show: 1-9 p.m., Lake Michigan College Mendel Center, 1100 Yore Ave., Benton Harbor

“Much Ado About Nothing, 3 p.m., see May 11

MAY 16

Ruth Murdoch Elementary School Spring Concert: 6 p.m., Andrews University’s Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive, Berrien Springs; free; 471-3560 or howard.andrews.edu

May 18

“Much Ado About Nothing, 7:30 p.m., see May 11

May 19

“Much Ado About Nothing, 7:30 p.m., see May 11

Hidden Treasures: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Krasl Art Center, 707 Lake Blvd., St. Joseph; $5 suggested donation includes first drink free, renew membership or sign up by May 11 to receive a special invitation at canvas.krasl.org/memberships

MAY 20

Southwest Michigan Cars and Coffee: 9-11 a.m., Berrien County Courthouse, 811 Port St., St. Joseph

“Much Ado About Nothing, 7:30 p.m., see May 11

May 21

“Much Ado About Nothing, 3 p.m., see May 11

MAY 24

WAVE Awards: 7 p.m., Lake Michigan College Mendel Center Mainstage, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor; free; 927-8876 or lakemichigancollege.edu/arts

JUNE 2

Twin City Players presents “First Date”: 7:30 p.m., TCP Playhouse, 600 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph; $11-$16; 429-0400 or twincityplayers.org

Colin Jost: 9 p.m., Four Winds Casino Silver Creek Events Center, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; starting at $65; fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment/event-center

