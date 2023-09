Shares are mostly higher in Asia after a highly anticipated report showed inflation accelerated across the U.S. in August, but not by much more than expected. The subdued increase in U.S. prices eased worries over the likelihood of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. But Chinese markets retreated on renewed worries about the property sector. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. While inflation was a touch hotter than estimated, economists still expect the Fed to keep interest rates steady at its meeting next week.