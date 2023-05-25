THURSDAY
Quilting class: 6-8 p.m., May 25, June 1, 8, and 15, Box Factory for the Arts, third-floor conference room; $135 for Berrien Artist Guild members and $150 for non-members. (A supply fee will be paid directly to Tisha Sandberg at the first class); boxfactoryforthearts.org
FRIDAY
Memorial Day Weekend Parade: noon to 1 p.m., Lake Boulevard, St. Joseph; free
Blessing of the Fleet & Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven; $15 for museum members; $20 for non-members; 269-637-8078
TORP Improv Comedy Night: 7 p.m., The Oak Room at the Citadel, 91 Hinkley Street, Benton Harbor; $15; tickets available at TORP.ludus.com, 269-926-3059, info at facebook.com/ TORPfunny/
The Brit Pack: 8-11 p.m., The Acorn, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks; $35 to $60; tickets available at acornlive.org
Dockside with Tim Velez: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Plank’s Tavern, 800 Whitwam Dr., St. Joseph; free; harborshoresresort.com/ the-inn/events
SATURDAY
Birding for Beginners: 9 a.m., Love Creek County Park, 9292 Huckleberry Road, Berrien Center; call 269-471-2617
Bonsai for Beginners: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fernwood Botanical Garden, 13988 Range Line Rd., Niles; $65, www.fernwoodbotanical.org
Lighten up Comedy Tour: 7-9 p.m., Sister Lakes Brewing Company, 92500 CR 690, Dowagiac; email dave@ sisterlakesbrewing.com, or call 269-332-5135
Miniature Train Rides: noon-5 p.m., Eden Springs Park, 793 M-139, Benton Harbor; $3 per ride, www. edenspringspark.org/ trainrides.htm
St. Joseph Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lake Bluff Park, 400 Lake Blvd., St. Joseph; free, Saturdays.
Art that is Relative exhibit opening reception: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., ARS Arts & Cultural Center, 147 Fifth St., Benton Harbor, free; contact Anna Russo-Sieber at 269-208-4409 or email at arsieber@sbcglobal.net.
SUNDAY
Miniature Train Rides: See May 27
MONDAY
Memorial Day Parade: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Buffalo, leaves downtown New Buffalo and proceeds along US-12 to the Cemetery where a memorial service is conducted. More information by calling 269-469-0770
Memorial Day Parade and Program: 9:30 a.m., line up at the American Legion Post 85, 112 North Bluff, Berrien Springs. Parade route begins at the American Legion and continues through Ferry Street around to North Cass and returns to the American Legion post. The parade will be followed by a service at Rose Hill Cemetery.
JUNE 1
Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra Pop Up Concert: 4 p.m., St. Joseph Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library, 500 Market St., St. Joseph
Quilting class: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., see May 25
JUNE 2
Twin City Players presents “First Date”: 7:30 p.m., TCP Playhouse, 600 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph; $11-$16; 429-0400 or twincityplayers.org
Colin Jost: 9 p.m., Four Winds Casino Silver Creek Events Center, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; starting at $65; fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment/event-center
Wine and Nine Golf Outing: Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber at Pipestone Creek Golf Course, 6768 Naomi Road, Eau Claire; $95; www.pipestone.golf
Friday Evening Concert Series: 5-9 p.m., saxophonist Kris Brownlee, Fernwood Botanical Garden, 13988 Range Line Road, Niles; free to Fernwood and WVPE members, $5 non-members; online pre-registration is encouraged, www.fernwoodbotanical.org
Evening Group Trail Rides: 8-9 p.m., Love Creek County Park, 9292 Huckleberry Road, Berrien Center; bike rental available; call ahead 471-2617
JUNE 3
Brisket and the Blues: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Roti Roti Art Center of Buchanan, 117 W. Front Street, Buchanan; adult meal $20, children $12 or $6 for hot dog, chips, drink and one dessert; tickets available at the center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Night of Destruction: 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Hartford Speedway, 301 Bowie Street, Hartford; $10
St. Joseph Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m, see May 27
Lake Bluff Artesian Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lake Bluff Park, downtown St. Joseph; free; stjoetoday.com
Ghostorama at Eden Springs Park: outdoor market 1-7 p.m.; ghost hunt 9-11 p.m., Eden Springs Park, 793 M-139, Benton Harbor; market free, ghost hunt $25, House of David 269-927-3302, historic.edenspringspark@gmail.com
“First Date”: see June 2
JUNE 4
Antiques on the Bluff: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lake Bluff Park, downtown St. Joseph; free; stjoetoday.com
“First Date”: 2 p.m., see June 2
JUNE 8
Martin Barre Performs “The Classic History Of Jethro Tull”: doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., The Acorn, 107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks; $35 to $65, General admission $75, reserved seating, $125; acornlive.org
Toast 2 Teachers: 3-6 p.m., Round Barn Winery & Estate, 10983 Hills Rd, Baroda; free; roundbarn.com/event/ teachers
Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra Pop Up Concert: see June 1
Quilting class: 6-8 p.m., see May 25
JUNE 9
“First Date”: see June 2
JUNE 10
Makers Trail Festival: 1-7 p.m., Weko Beach, 5239 Lake St., Bridgman; $10 before 11:59 p.m., June 9, $20 on day of if tickets remain children 12 and under are free; stjoetoday.com
St. Joseph Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m, see May 27
“First Date”: see June 2
JUNE 11
“First Date”: 2 p.m., see June 2
JUNE 13
Berrien Sparts Steak & Suds: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Berrien County Sportsman’s Club 2985 Linco Road Berrien Springs; $35, register online: SNS2023.eventbrite.com. No sales at the gate. Deadline to purchase tickets is June 5
JUNE 15
Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra Pop Up Concert: see June 1
Quilting class: 6-8 p.m., see May 25
JUNE 16
“First Date”: see June 2
JUNE 17
St. Joseph Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m, see May 27
Top 50 Tasting: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Timothy’s Patio, 16409 Red Arrow Highway, Union Pier; $55 in advance and $65 the day of the event, if available. Call 269-469-7566 or email for reservations and information.
“First Date”: see June 2
JUNE 18
“First Date”: 2 p.m., see June 2
JUNE 22
Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra Pop Up Concert: see June 1
JUNE 23
“First Date”: see June 2
JUNE 24
“First Date”: see June 2
St. Joseph Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m, see May 27
JUNE 25
“First Date”: 2 p.m., see June 2
JUNE 30
TORP Improv Comedy Night: 7 p.m., see May 26