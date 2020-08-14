TODAY
Makena Hartlin: 3 p.m., Jason Paul: 7 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s outside pool, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
Chris Behre: 3:45-6:45 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; free; 422-2846 or www.dablon.com
Ed Skjordal: 6-9 p.m., Vineyard 2121 Winery & Tasting Room, 4110 Red Arrow Highway, Benton Harbor; free; 849-0109 or www.vineyard2121.com
Steve Michaels: 6-9 p.m., Lehman’s Farmhouse, 204 N. Red Bud Trail, Buchanan; 362-4063 or www.lehmansfarmhouse.com
Toby Bresnahan: 7-10 p.m., Harbor Light Brewery, 516 Phoenix St., South Haven; 299-7760 or www.harborlightbrewing.com
SATURDAY
Joe Justice: 1-3:30 p.m., Rebecca White Band: 4-6:30 p.m., Round Barn Estate, 10983 Hills Road, Baroda; $5; 422-1617 or roundbarn.com
Keith Scott: 2-5 p.m., Vineyard 2121 Winery & Tasting Room, 4110 Red Arrow Highway, Benton Harbor; free; 849-0109 or www.vineyard2121.com
Mike Struwin: 3 p.m., Foster & Lewis: 7 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s outside pool, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
The Backsliders: 5-8 p.m. (outdoors), Sister Lakes Brewing Co., 92500 County Road 690, Dowagiac; 332-5135 or sisterlakesbrewing.com
Three Oaks Music in the Park series presents David Lahm with Steve and Mary E: 6:30 p.m., Dewey Cannon Park, downtown Three Oaks; www.harborarts.com/music-in-the-park
Delilah DeWylde: 7-10 p.m., Ghost Isle Brewery, 17684 U.S. Highway 12, New Buffalo; free; 469-9069 or www.ghostislebrewery.com
St. Joseph Movies in the Park presents “Toy Story 2”: 8:30 p.m., John E. N. Howard Band Shell, Lake Boulevard and Port Street, St. Joseph (remain in your vehicle); free; sjcity.com
SUNDAY
St. Joseph Municipal Band (virtual concert): noon premiere, www.youtube.com/c/StJosephMunicipalBand; free; sjcity.com/band
Van Dyke Revue: 2-5 p.m., Round Barn Estate, 10983 Hills Road, Baroda; free; 422-1617 or roundbarn.com
Don Savoie: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; free; 422-2846 or www.dablon.com
Brook Farm String Band: 4 p.m., Harbor Light Brewery, 516 Phoenix St., South Haven; 299-7760 or www.harborlightbrewing.com
Top Secret: 7-9 p.m., Weko Beach, 5239 Lake St., Bridgman; 465-3406 or www.bridgman.org
THURSDAY
Hartford Lions Club Concerts in the Park presents Exit 41: 7-8:30 p.m., Ely Park, North Maple Street, Hartford; free
AUG. 21
Mark Ficks: 3 p.m., Gemini: 7 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s outside pool, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
Jimmy Fastiggi: 3:45-6:45 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; free; 422-2846 or www.dablon.com
Exit 41: 6-9 p.m., Vineyard 2121 Winery & Tasting Room, 4110 Red Arrow Highway, Benton Harbor; free; 849-0109 or www.vineyard2121.com
Leo Fron: 8-11 p.m., Casey’s New Buffalo, 136 N. Whittaker St., New Buffalo; 469-6400 or www.caseysnewbuffalo.com
Whiskey Highway: 10 p.m., Front Street Pizza Pub, 510 N. Front St., Niles; 687-4992 or www.frontstreetpizzapub.com
AUG. 22
Brian Allison: 1-3:30 p.m., CK & The Gray: 4-6:30 p.m., Round Barn Estate, 10983 Hills Road, Baroda; $5; 422-1617 or roundbarn.com
Reception for Biennial Members’ Show: 2-4 p.m., Buchanan Art Center, 117 W. Front St., Buchanan; free; 697-4005 or buchananartcenter.com
Drive-In Concert Series featuring Bryan Lubeck, Sypian Family Band and Dan Maxon: 3 p.m., Lake Michigan College Mendel Center parking lot, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor; $50-$60; 927-8700 or www.themendelcenter.com
Mike Struwin: 3 p.m., Mike Talbot: 7 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s outside pool, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
Chris Burch: 5-8 p.m. (outdoors), Sister Lakes Brewing Co., 92500 County Road 690, Dowagiac; 332-5135 or sisterlakesbrewing.com
Dart Board Compromise: 6-9 p.m., Vineyard 2121 Winery & Tasting Room, 4110 Red Arrow Highway, Benton Harbor; free; 849-0109 or www.vineyard2121.com
Mark Ficks and the Significant Others: 6-10 p.m., RyeBelles Restaurant and Bar, 518 Broad St., St. Joseph; 281-0318 or www.ryebelles.com
Three Oaks Music in the Park Series presents Ben Benedict: 6:30 p.m., Dewey Cannon Park, downtown Three Oaks; www.harborarts.com/music-in-the-park
St. Joseph Movies in the Park presents “The Greatest Showman”: 8:30 p.m., Kiwanis Park, Pearl Street near Langley Avenue, St. Joseph (remain in your vehicle); free; sjcity.com
AUG. 23
St. Joseph Municipal Band (virtual concert): noon premiere, www.youtube.com/c/StJosephMunicipalBand; free; sjcity.com/band
Don Field: 2-5 p.m., Vineyard 2121 Winery & Tasting Room, 4110 Red Arrow Highway, Benton Harbor; free; 849-0109 or www.vineyard 2121.com
The Remedy: 2-5 p.m., Round Barn Estate, 10983 Hills Road, Baroda; free; 422-1617 or roundbarn.com
The Whateverly Brothers: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; free; 422-2846 or www.dablon.com
Dan Geib: 4-6 p.m., Harbor Light Brewery, 516 Phoenix St., South Haven; 299-7760 or www.harborlightbrewing.com
AUG. 24
The Backsliders: 5-8 p.m., River Saint Joe, 15475 Walton Road, Buchanan; 409-8015 or www.riversaintjoe.com
AUG. 25
“The Office”-themed Trivia Night: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Silver Harbor Brewing Co., 721 Pleasant St., St. Joseph; free; 281-7100 or www.silverharborbrewing.com
AUG. 27
The Van Dyke Revue: 6-8 p.m., Riverfront Park, 34 Sycamore St., Niles; free
Harbor Country Singers singalong: 6:30 p.m., Three Oaks Arts & Entertainment Center, 14 Maple St., Three Oaks (outdoors); free; schoolofamericanmusic.com/hcs
Hartford Lions Club Concerts in the Park presents Blue Shoes Jazz: 7-8:30 p.m., Ely Park, North Maple Street, Hartford; free
AUG. 28
Mike Talbot: 3 p.m., Linz & Cello: 7 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s outside pool, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
The Backsliders: 3:45-6:45 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; free; 422-2846 or www.dablon.com
Michael McIntosh: 6-9 p.m., Vineyard 2121 Winery & Tasting Room, 4110 Red Arrow Highway, Benton Harbor; free; 849-0109 or www.vineyard2121.com
Mark Ficks: 6-10 p.m., RyeBelles Restaurant and Bar, 518 Broad St., St. Joseph; 281-0318 or www.ryebelles.com
Delilah DeWylde: 7-10 p.m., Harbor Light Brewery, 516 Phoenix St., South Haven; 299-7760 or www.harborlightbrewing.com
AUG. 29
Record Store Day: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 3 Pillars Music, 198 Water St., Benton Harbor; Rumor, 216 E. Main St., Niles; Phoenix Records & Boutique, 330 Kalamazoo St., Suite 5, South Haven; recordstoreday.com
80/90: 3 p.m., DaZed and ConfuZed: 7 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s outside pool, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
Mark Ficks: 5-8 p.m., Sister Lakes Brewing Co., 92500 County Road 690, Dowagiac; 332-5135 or sisterlakesbrewing.com
The Backsliders: 6-9 p.m., Vineyard 2121 Winery & Tasting Room, 4110 Red Arrow Highway, Benton Harbor; free; 849-0109 or www.vineyard2121.com
Three Oaks Music in the Park Series presents Stealin the Farm: 6:30 p.m., Dewey Cannon Park, downtown Three Oaks; www.harborarts.com/music-in-the-park
The Acorn Anywhere presents Beggars Banquet (Rolling Stones tribute): 8 p.m., The Indiana Dunes; $50-$75; 756-3879 or www.acornlive.org
St. Joseph Movies in the Park presents “Hook” (1991): 8:30 p.m., Whirlpool Centennial Park, St. Joseph (remain in your vehicle); free; sjcity.com
AUG. 30
St. Joseph Municipal Band (virtual concert): noon premiere, www.youtube.com/c/StJosephMunicipalBand; free; sjcity.com/band
Robert Rolfe Feddersen: 2-5 p.m., Haymarket Taproom, 9301 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman; free; 266-5050 or www.haymarketbeer.com
Mark Ficks: 2-5 p.m., 12 Corners Vineyards, 1201 N. Benton Center Road, Benton Harbor; free; 927-1512 or www.12corners.com
Joy Zimmerman: 2-5 p.m., Vineyard 2121 Winery & Tasting Room, 4110 Red Arrow Highway, Benton Harbor; free; 849-0109 or www.vineyard2121.com
Chris Behre: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; free; 422-2846 or www.dablon.com
SEPT. 3
Checkmark Sallie: 7-10 p.m., Wegners Lakeside Bar & Grill, 2628 Lake Shore Drive, Niles; free; 683-1558 or wegners-lakeside-bar-grill.business.site
SEPT. 4
Little River Band: 9 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; $35-$55; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
The Backsliders: 3:45-6:45 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; free; 422-2846 or www.dablon.com
Karoke with DJ Dale Owen: 6-9 p.m., Vineyard 2121 Winery & Tasting Room, 4110 Red Arrow Highway, Benton Harbor; free; 849-0109 or www.vineyard2121.com
Lexi Adams: 6-9 p.m., Plank’s Tavern, 800 Whitwam Drive, St. Joseph; 408-9108 or www.harborshoresresort.com/the-inn/planks-tavern
Hairbanger’s Ball (’80s hair bands tribute): 8 p.m., The Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks; $35-$60; 756-3879 or www.acornlive.org
SEPT. 5
Terrestrial Peasants: 5-8 p.m., Sister Lakes Brewing Co., 92500 County Road 690, Dowagiac; 332-5135 or sisterlakesbrewing.com
Dave Van Dyke: 6-9 p.m., Round Barn Filling Station, 3401 Friday Road, Coloma; 932-0120 or roundbarn.com
Dart Board Compromise: 6-9 p.m., Vineyard 2121 Winery & Tasting Room, 4110 Red Arrow Highway, Benton Harbor; free; 849-0109 or www.vineyard2121.com
Three Oaks Music in the Park Series presents The Scamp Band: 6:30-8 p.m., Dewey Cannon Park, downtown Three Oaks; www.harborarts.com/music-in-the-park
Brass From the Past: 8 p.m., The Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks; $30-$55; 756-3879 or www.acornlive.org
SEPT. 6
St. Joseph Municipal Band (virtual concert): noon premiere, www.youtube.com/c/StJosephMunicipalBand; free; sjcity.com/band
Lexi Adams: 2-5 p.m., Free Run Cellars, 10062 Burgoyne Road, Berrien Springs; 471-1737 or www.freeruncellars.com
Michael McIntosh: 2-5 p.m., Vineyard 2121 Winery & Tasting Room, 4110 Red Arrow Highway, Benton Harbor; free; 849-0109 or www.vineyard2121.com
Mike Talbot: 2:30-5:30 p.m., 3:45-6:45 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; free; 422-2846 or www.dablon.com
Vincent Hayes: 5-8 p.m., Sister Lakes Brewing Co., 92500 County Road 690, Dowagiac; 332-5135 or sisterlakesbrewing.com
SEPT. 7
St. Joseph Municipal Band (virtual concert): noon premiere, www.youtube.com/c/StJosephMunicipalBand; free; sjcity.com/band
SEPT. 10
Thursday Night Talks: Jewish Berrien County: 6:30-8 p.m., History Center at Courthouse Square, 313 N. Cass St., Berrien Springs; free; 471-1202 or www.berrienhistory.org
SEPT. 11
Dale Wicks: 3:45-6:45 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; free; 422-2846 or www.dablon.com
Rob Harbin: 6-9 p.m., Vineyard 2121 Winery & Tasting Room, 4110 Red Arrow Highway, Benton Harbor; free; 849-0109 or www.vineyard2121.com
SEPT. 12
Cruisin’ at Grace: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 404 E. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph; $15 per car; 429-4941 or www.gracestjoseph.org
SEPT. 13
Ed Skjordal: 2-5 p.m., Vineyard 2121 Winery & Tasting Room, 4110 Red Arrow Highway, Benton Harbor; free; 849-0109 or www.vineyard2121.com
Mark Ficks: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; free; 422-2846 or www.dablon.com
Jim Cooper: 4 p.m., Harbor Light Brewery, 516 Phoenix St., South Haven; 299-7760 or www.harborlightbrewing.com
ART EXHIBITS
“Dex R. Jones: Storied Portraits” and Works by sculptor Barbara Cooper: through Aug. 31, “2020 Middle and High School Community Student Art Exhibition”: through Aug. 31 (virtual exhibit: communitystudentartexhibition.smugmug.com), “Human Interest: Four Figurative Sculptures” (outdoors): through Oct. 17, Krasl Art Center, 707 Lake Blvd., St. Joseph; free; 983-0271 or www.krasl.org
“Series 3 Art Exhibition” featuring Biff Vigil, Jeanne Fields, David Criner and Anthony “Scooter” DiMaggio (virtual exhibit): through Sept. 6, Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., St. Joseph; free; 983-3688 or boxfactoryforthearts.org
Biennial Members’ Show: through Sept. 19 (virtual and physical exhibit), Buchanan Art Center, 117 W. Front St., Buchanan; free; 697-4005 or buchananartcenter.com
“Nineteen: Suffrage in Southwest Michigan”: through Sept. 20, History Center at Courthouse Square, 313 N. Cass St., Berrien Springs; free; 471-1202 or www.berrienhistory.org
“Rightfully Hers”: Tuesday through Sept. 25; North Berrien Historical Museum, 300 Coloma Ave., Coloma; free; 468-3330 or www.northberrienhistory.org
“The Keepers of the Fire: The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi”: through summer 2021; The Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, 601 Main St., St. Joseph; free; 983-1191 or www.theheritagemcc.org
FILM
Virtual screenings: “Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind”: $9.99 for 3-day rental, “Out Stealing Horses”: $12 for 3 days, “Rebuilding Paradise”: $12 for 3 days, “The Cuban”: $12 for 3 days, “The Fight”: $12, “The Tobacconist”: $12 for 5 days, “John Lewis: Good Trouble”: $12; Vickers Theatre, 6 N. Elm St., Three Oaks; 756-3522 or vickerstheatre.com