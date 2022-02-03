River Valley Rangers(1).jpg

The River Valley Rangers will play The Livery on Saturday night.

TODAY

Southwest Michigan Horticultural Days: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Lake Michigan College Mendel Center, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor; $60-$75 (bit.ly/3nDIBPd); www.canr.msu.edu/swmrec

Main Street Dueling Pianos: 6 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com

Movie night featuring “Quill: The Life of a Guide Dog”: 6-8 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; $5, reservations required; 422-2846 or dablon.com

Trivia Night: 6:30-8 p.m., River Saint Joe, 15475 Walton Road, Buchanan; 409-8015 or www.riversaintjoe.com

Trivia Night: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sister Lakes Brewing Co., 92500 CR 690, Dowagiac; 332-5135 or sisterlakesbrewing.com

Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Chill Hill Winery, 8986 First St., Baroda; free; 326-7173 or chillhill.net

The Region of Three Oaks Museum’s First Thursdays Series presents “The Golfmore Hotel”: 7 p.m., online via Zoom (email trotommuseum@gmail.com for link); free; 336-9688 or www.regionofthreeoaksmuseum.com

Music Bingo: 7-9 p.m., LakeHouse Restaurant & Bar, 3029 Lakeshore Drive, St. Joseph; 982-8020 or thelakehouserestaurant.com

FRIDAY

Ice Breaker: 4-9 p.m., downtown South Haven; free; 637-5171 or www.southhavenmi.com

Chris Burch: 6-8 p.m., Chill Hill Winery, 8986 First St., Baroda; free; 326-7173 or chillhill.net

Hutch: 6-8 p.m., Chocolate Cafe, 300 State St., St. Joseph; free; 985-9866

LoKeyBand: 7 p.m., The D.A.N.K., 2651 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor; $5; 926-6652 or dank13.org

Our Town Players presents “Rise of Robin Hood”: 7:30 p.m., South Haven High School, 500 Elkenburg St., South Haven; $12, $10 seniors and students 12 and older, $6 ages 11 and younger; www.ourtownplayers.org

Jojo Stella: 8 p.m., The Livery, 190 Fifth St., Benton Harbor; $10 suggested admission; 925-8760 or liverybrew.com

Jake Stevens Band: 9 p.m., Black River Tavern, 403 Phoenix St., South Haven; 637-4837 or blackrivertavern.com

FoCo: 10 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com

DJ Jelliefish: 10 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s C Bar, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com

SATURDAY

Ice Time Festival: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Dowagiac; free; 782-8212 or www.dowagiacchamber.com

Southwest Michigan Polar Plunge: noon, Watermark Brewing Co., 5781 St. Joseph Ave., Stevensville; register at www.plungemi.org; 281-0872 or www.watermarkbrewing.com

Rock Shop: noon, Trixy Tang: 4 p.m., Vinylicious: 8 p.m., Black River Tavern, 403 Phoenix St., South Haven; 637-4837 or blackrivertavern.com

Ed Skjordal: 3-6 p.m., Local Pour, 12857 Red Arrow Highway, Sawyer; 405-1262 or www.localpourmi.com

Richard Schwartz: 6-8 p.m., Chocolate Cafe, 300 State St., St. Joseph; free; 985-9866

Don Field: 7-10 p.m., Paw Paw Brewing Co., 780 S. Gremps St., Paw Paw; free; 415-0145 or www.pawpawbrewing.com

Andrews University Symphony Orchestra and Young Artist Concert: 8 p.m., Andrews University’s Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive, Berrien Springs; free; 471-3560 or howard.andrews.edu

Top Secret: 8 p.m., The D.A.N.K., 2651 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor; $5; 926-6652 or dank13.org

River Valley Rangers: 8 p.m., The Livery, 190 Fifth St., Benton Harbor; $10 suggested admission; 925-8760 or liverybrew.com

The Chicago Experience: 8 p.m., The Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks; $40-$65; 756-3879 or www.acornlive.org

Sushi Roll: 10 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com

DJ Jesse: 10 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s C Bar, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com

Ice Breaker: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. see Friday

“Rise of Robin Hood”: see Friday

SUNDAY

Snowshoeing in the Vineyard with Sarett Nature Center: 1-2 p.m., Robert Rolfe Feddersen: 3:30-6:30 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; reservations required; 422-2846 or dablon.com

Lunar New Year Celebration: 2-4 p.m., The Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, 601 Main St., St. Joseph; free; 983-1191 or theheritagemcc.org

Don Savoie: 4-6 p.m., Chocolate Cafe, 300 State St., St. Joseph; free; 985-9866

Mike Talbot: 5 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com

“Rise of Robin Hood”: 3 p.m., see Friday

MONDAY

Monday Musical Club Concert Series presents the Rev. David Brock: 3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 613 Court St., St. Joseph; free, donations accepted; www.mmcmi.org

Piano Night with David Brock: 6-8 p.m., Plank’s Tavern, 800 Whitwam Drive, St. Joseph; 408-9108 or www.harborshoresresort.com/the-inn/planks-tavern

Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com

Music Bingo: 7-9 p.m., Babe’s Lounge and Restaurant, 565 Riverview Drive, Benton Harbor; free; 925-3787

TUESDAY

Euchre Tuesdays: 6-7:30 p.m., Paw Paw Brewing Co., 780 S. Gremps St., Paw Paw; 415-0145 or www.pawpawbrewing.com

Civil War Round Table of Southwest Michigan presents “Life After Andersonville” with John Urschel: 6:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph; www.cwrtswmi.org

Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Black River Tavern, 403 Phoenix St., South Haven; free; 637-4837 or blackrivertavern.com

Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series presents Bill Nye: 7:30 p.m., Lake Michigan College Mendel Center, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor; $10-$80; 927-8700 or www.themendelcenter.com

WEDNESDAY

Music Bingo: 6-7:30 p.m., Paw Paw Brewing Co., 780 S. Gremps St., Paw Paw; 415-0145 or www.pawpawbrewing.com

Rodney Mills: 6:30-9:30 p.m., River’s Edge, 653 W. Main St., Benton Harbor; 925-6151 or theriversedgebar.com

Dance Night with DJ Jammin Jerry: 7-10 p.m., Hidden Pointe Event Center, 1050 Nickerson Ave., Benton Harbor; $5; 926-1358 or hiddenpointe.net

FEB. 10

Gary Grimshaw Rock ’n’ Roll Poster Exhibit: 5-8 p.m., 3 Pillars Music, 200 Water St., Benton Harbor; 925-5814 or 3pillarsmusic.com

Live Band Karaoke: 6 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com

Movie night featuring “Antarctica: A Year on Ice”: 6-8 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; $5, reservations required; 422-2846 or dablon.com

Trivia Night: 6:30-8 p.m., River Saint Joe, 15475 Walton Road, Buchanan; 409-8015 or www.riversaintjoe.com

Trivia Night: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sister Lakes Brewing Co., 92500 CR 690, Dowagiac; 332-5135 or sisterlakesbrewing.com

Music Bingo: 7-9 p.m., LakeHouse Restaurant & Bar, 3029 Lakeshore Drive, St. Joseph; 982-8020 or thelakehouserestaurant.com

“Rise of Robin Hood”: 6:30 p.m., see Friday

FEB. 11

Ed Skjordal: 5-8 p.m., Vineyard 2121 Winery & Tasting Room, 4110 Red Arrow Highway, Benton Harbor; free; 849-0109 or www.vineyard2121.com

Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra presents “Dueling Pianos!”: 5:30-9 p.m., Lake Michigan College Mendel Center Grand Upton Hall, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor; $35-$60; 982-4030 or smso.org

Screening of “Louder Than Love”: 6 p.m. (VIP event), 8 p.m. (screening), The Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks; $20-$30; 756-3879 or www.acornlive.org

Sand Rabbits: 6-8 p.m., Chocolate Cafe, 300 State St., St. Joseph; free; 985-9866

Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey: 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven; free, donations accepted; 637-3804

’80s Night: 7-10 p.m., American Legion Post 105, 1645 Paw Paw Ave., Benton Harbor; 487-8461

GhostLight Theatre presents “American Son”: 7:30 p.m., The GhostLight Theatre, 101 Hinkley St., Benton Harbor; $18, $15 seniors, $8 students; 252-5222 or ghostlightbh.com

Ben Traverse Trio: 8 p.m., The Livery, 190 Fifth St., Benton Harbor; $10 suggested admission; 925-8760 or liverybrew.com

Mark Sala: 9 p.m., Black River Tavern, 403 Phoenix St., South Haven; 637-4837 or blackrivertavern.com

DJ Dre: 10 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s C Bar, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com

Boom Daddy: 10 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com

“Rise of Robin Hood”: see Friday

FEB. 12

Chris Behre: 3-6 p.m., Local Pour, 12857 Red Arrow Highway, Sawyer; 405-1262 or www.localpourmi.com

Opening reception for “Recounting” by Amelia Briske: 4-6 p.m., ARS Gallery/Arts & Culture Center, 147 Fifth St., Benton Harbor; 277-5090 or arsartsandculture.org

Richard Schwartz: 6-8 p.m., Chocolate Cafe, 300 State St., St. Joseph; free; 985-9866

The Undertakers Blues Band: 7-10 p.m., Jay’s Lounge Sports Bar & Grill, 3025 S. 11th St., Niles; 684-8353 or jayslounge.food96.com

Gabrial James: 7-10 p.m., Paw Paw Brewing Co., 780 S. Gremps St., Paw Paw; free; 415-0145 or www.pawpawbrewing.com

Andrews University Choirs present “Love is in the Air”: 8 p.m., Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive, Berrien Springs; $7, $5 students and seniors, free ages 4 and younger; 471-3560 or howard.andrews.edu

Lunar Ticks: 8 p.m., The Livery, 190 Fifth St., Benton Harbor; $10 suggested admission; 925-8760 or liverybrew.com

Open Mic Night with Patti Shaffner: 8 p.m., The Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks; free, donations accepted; 756-3879 or www.acornlive.org

O’Brother: 9 p.m., Getaway Cubbie Bar, 9489 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman; 465-5932 or www.getawaycubbiebar.com

Cheap Dates: 9 p.m., Black River Tavern, 403 Phoenix St., South Haven; 637-4837 or blackrivertavern.com

Ultrafab: 10 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com

DJ Fury: 10 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s C Bar, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com

“Rise of Robin Hood”: see Friday

“American Son”: see Feb. 11

FEB. 13

Snowshoeing in the Vineyard with Sarett Nature Center: 1-2 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; reservations required; 422-2846 or dablon.com

“Romantic Music for Flute & Classical Guitar” with Debra Silvert and Paul Bowman: 2 p.m., Converge Community Church, 601 W. Buffalo St., New Buffalo; free, donations welcome, reservations required; 409-1191 or schoolofamericanmusic.com

Team Trivia: 2-4 p.m., Round Barn Brewery & Public House, 9151 First St., Baroda; free; 326-7059 or roundbarn.com/pubhouse

The Backups: 4 p.m., The Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks; $10-$35; 756-3879 or www.acornlive.org

Howard Center presents Anthony Brown and Group Therapy: 7 p.m., Andrews University’s Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive, Berrien Springs; $10-$25; 471-3560 or howard.andrews.edu

“American Son”: 3 p.m., see Feb. 11

FEB. 14

Piano Night with David Brock: 6-8 p.m., Plank’s Tavern, 800 Whitwam Drive, St. Joseph; 408-9108 or www.harborshoresresort.com/the-inn/planks-tavern

Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com

Music Bingo: 7-9 p.m., Babe’s Lounge and Restaurant, 565 Riverview Drive, Benton Harbor; free; 925-3787

FEB. 15

Scott Club presents “What is Juneteenth?” with Judith Hansen: 1 p.m., Scott Club, 652 Phoenix St., South Haven; free; 449-0290 or scottclub.org

Euchre Tuesdays: 6-7:30 p.m., Paw Paw Brewing Co., 780 S. Gremps St., Paw Paw; 415-0145 or www.pawpawbrewing.com

Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Black River Tavern, 403 Phoenix St., South Haven; free; 637-4837 or blackrivertavern.com

“Gerald Ford: A Michigander Assumes the Presidency” with Tim Moore: 7-8 p.m., North Berrien Historical Museum, 300 Coloma Ave., Coloma, and livestreamed on Facebook; free; 468-3330 or www.northberrienhistory.org

FEB. 16

Music Bingo: 6-7:30 p.m., Paw Paw Brewing Co., 780 S. Gremps St., Paw Paw; 415-0145 or www.pawpawbrewing.com

Dance Night with DJ Jammin Jerry: 7-10 p.m., Hidden Pointe Event Center, 1050 Nickerson Ave., Benton Harbor; $5; 926-1358 or hiddenpointe.net

Ongoing

ART EXHIBITS

“Michiana Women in Art” featuring Linda Fritschner, Vicki Bloom and The Painted Ladies: through Feb. 12, Buchanan Art Center, 117 W. Front St., Buchanan; free; 697-4005 or buchananartcenter.com

“Series One” featuring Edwin Shelton and Robert Williams: through Feb. 27, Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., St. Joseph; free; 983-3688 or boxfactoryforthearts.org

“Krasl Art Center Collection”: through March 6, Krasl Art Center, 707 Lake Blvd., St. Joseph; free; 983-0271 or krasl.org

“Global Titan: The Clark Equipment Company of Buchanan”: through April 3, History Center at Courthouse Square’s Sheriff’s Residence, 313 N. Cass St., Berrien Springs; free; 471-1202 or berrienhistory.org

“The World of Insects”: through June, Dowagiac Area History Museum, 201 E. Division St., Dowagiac; 783-2560 or www.dowagiacmuseum.info

“Quietude III: Relaxing, Restful, Hushed”: began Jan. 11; “Focus: Samuel Johnson”: began Jan. 18; “Pouring: Filling the cup”: began Jan. 25; “The Brothers Singewald: Joe & Chris”: began Feb. 1; “Containment”: begins Feb. 8; “XOXO: Solo Exhibit by Birdie Boone”: begins Feb. 14, Schaller Gallery, 8972 First St., Baroda; 983-7404 or www.schallergallery.com

“Fatal Crossing: Northwest Airlines Flight 2501”: opened Nov. 1, The Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, 601 Main St., St. Joseph; 983-1191 or theheritagemcc.org

ATTRACTIONS

Light Up the Bluff: 5:30-8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.-midnight, through Feb. 15, Lake Bluff Park, 520-598 Lake Blvd., St. Joseph; free; 983-5541 or www.sjcity.com

Submissions for The Guide must include day, time, location with address, admission cost and contact info. We reserve the right to edit for space and style. Check with venues for the latest updates and possible cancellations. Email information to focus@TheHP.com. For help, email Features Editor Andy Steinke at asteinke@TheHP.com.