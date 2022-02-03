TODAY
Southwest Michigan Horticultural Days: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Lake Michigan College Mendel Center, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor; $60-$75 (bit.ly/3nDIBPd); www.canr.msu.edu/swmrec
Main Street Dueling Pianos: 6 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
Movie night featuring “Quill: The Life of a Guide Dog”: 6-8 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; $5, reservations required; 422-2846 or dablon.com
Trivia Night: 6:30-8 p.m., River Saint Joe, 15475 Walton Road, Buchanan; 409-8015 or www.riversaintjoe.com
Trivia Night: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sister Lakes Brewing Co., 92500 CR 690, Dowagiac; 332-5135 or sisterlakesbrewing.com
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Chill Hill Winery, 8986 First St., Baroda; free; 326-7173 or chillhill.net
The Region of Three Oaks Museum’s First Thursdays Series presents “The Golfmore Hotel”: 7 p.m., online via Zoom (email trotommuseum@gmail.com for link); free; 336-9688 or www.regionofthreeoaksmuseum.com
Music Bingo: 7-9 p.m., LakeHouse Restaurant & Bar, 3029 Lakeshore Drive, St. Joseph; 982-8020 or thelakehouserestaurant.com
FRIDAY
Ice Breaker: 4-9 p.m., downtown South Haven; free; 637-5171 or www.southhavenmi.com
Chris Burch: 6-8 p.m., Chill Hill Winery, 8986 First St., Baroda; free; 326-7173 or chillhill.net
Hutch: 6-8 p.m., Chocolate Cafe, 300 State St., St. Joseph; free; 985-9866
LoKeyBand: 7 p.m., The D.A.N.K., 2651 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor; $5; 926-6652 or dank13.org
Our Town Players presents “Rise of Robin Hood”: 7:30 p.m., South Haven High School, 500 Elkenburg St., South Haven; $12, $10 seniors and students 12 and older, $6 ages 11 and younger; www.ourtownplayers.org
Jojo Stella: 8 p.m., The Livery, 190 Fifth St., Benton Harbor; $10 suggested admission; 925-8760 or liverybrew.com
Jake Stevens Band: 9 p.m., Black River Tavern, 403 Phoenix St., South Haven; 637-4837 or blackrivertavern.com
FoCo: 10 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
DJ Jelliefish: 10 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s C Bar, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
SATURDAY
Ice Time Festival: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Dowagiac; free; 782-8212 or www.dowagiacchamber.com
Southwest Michigan Polar Plunge: noon, Watermark Brewing Co., 5781 St. Joseph Ave., Stevensville; register at www.plungemi.org; 281-0872 or www.watermarkbrewing.com
Rock Shop: noon, Trixy Tang: 4 p.m., Vinylicious: 8 p.m., Black River Tavern, 403 Phoenix St., South Haven; 637-4837 or blackrivertavern.com
Ed Skjordal: 3-6 p.m., Local Pour, 12857 Red Arrow Highway, Sawyer; 405-1262 or www.localpourmi.com
Richard Schwartz: 6-8 p.m., Chocolate Cafe, 300 State St., St. Joseph; free; 985-9866
Don Field: 7-10 p.m., Paw Paw Brewing Co., 780 S. Gremps St., Paw Paw; free; 415-0145 or www.pawpawbrewing.com
Andrews University Symphony Orchestra and Young Artist Concert: 8 p.m., Andrews University’s Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive, Berrien Springs; free; 471-3560 or howard.andrews.edu
Top Secret: 8 p.m., The D.A.N.K., 2651 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor; $5; 926-6652 or dank13.org
River Valley Rangers: 8 p.m., The Livery, 190 Fifth St., Benton Harbor; $10 suggested admission; 925-8760 or liverybrew.com
The Chicago Experience: 8 p.m., The Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks; $40-$65; 756-3879 or www.acornlive.org
Sushi Roll: 10 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
DJ Jesse: 10 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s C Bar, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
Ice Breaker: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. see Friday
“Rise of Robin Hood”: see Friday
SUNDAY
Snowshoeing in the Vineyard with Sarett Nature Center: 1-2 p.m., Robert Rolfe Feddersen: 3:30-6:30 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; reservations required; 422-2846 or dablon.com
Lunar New Year Celebration: 2-4 p.m., The Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, 601 Main St., St. Joseph; free; 983-1191 or theheritagemcc.org
Don Savoie: 4-6 p.m., Chocolate Cafe, 300 State St., St. Joseph; free; 985-9866
Mike Talbot: 5 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
“Rise of Robin Hood”: 3 p.m., see Friday
MONDAY
Monday Musical Club Concert Series presents the Rev. David Brock: 3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 613 Court St., St. Joseph; free, donations accepted; www.mmcmi.org
Piano Night with David Brock: 6-8 p.m., Plank’s Tavern, 800 Whitwam Drive, St. Joseph; 408-9108 or www.harborshoresresort.com/the-inn/planks-tavern
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
Music Bingo: 7-9 p.m., Babe’s Lounge and Restaurant, 565 Riverview Drive, Benton Harbor; free; 925-3787
TUESDAY
Euchre Tuesdays: 6-7:30 p.m., Paw Paw Brewing Co., 780 S. Gremps St., Paw Paw; 415-0145 or www.pawpawbrewing.com
Civil War Round Table of Southwest Michigan presents “Life After Andersonville” with John Urschel: 6:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph; www.cwrtswmi.org
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Black River Tavern, 403 Phoenix St., South Haven; free; 637-4837 or blackrivertavern.com
Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series presents Bill Nye: 7:30 p.m., Lake Michigan College Mendel Center, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor; $10-$80; 927-8700 or www.themendelcenter.com
WEDNESDAY
Music Bingo: 6-7:30 p.m., Paw Paw Brewing Co., 780 S. Gremps St., Paw Paw; 415-0145 or www.pawpawbrewing.com
Rodney Mills: 6:30-9:30 p.m., River’s Edge, 653 W. Main St., Benton Harbor; 925-6151 or theriversedgebar.com
Dance Night with DJ Jammin Jerry: 7-10 p.m., Hidden Pointe Event Center, 1050 Nickerson Ave., Benton Harbor; $5; 926-1358 or hiddenpointe.net
FEB. 10
Gary Grimshaw Rock ’n’ Roll Poster Exhibit: 5-8 p.m., 3 Pillars Music, 200 Water St., Benton Harbor; 925-5814 or 3pillarsmusic.com
Live Band Karaoke: 6 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
Movie night featuring “Antarctica: A Year on Ice”: 6-8 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; $5, reservations required; 422-2846 or dablon.com
Trivia Night: 6:30-8 p.m., River Saint Joe, 15475 Walton Road, Buchanan; 409-8015 or www.riversaintjoe.com
Trivia Night: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sister Lakes Brewing Co., 92500 CR 690, Dowagiac; 332-5135 or sisterlakesbrewing.com
Music Bingo: 7-9 p.m., LakeHouse Restaurant & Bar, 3029 Lakeshore Drive, St. Joseph; 982-8020 or thelakehouserestaurant.com
“Rise of Robin Hood”: 6:30 p.m., see Friday
FEB. 11
Ed Skjordal: 5-8 p.m., Vineyard 2121 Winery & Tasting Room, 4110 Red Arrow Highway, Benton Harbor; free; 849-0109 or www.vineyard2121.com
Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra presents “Dueling Pianos!”: 5:30-9 p.m., Lake Michigan College Mendel Center Grand Upton Hall, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor; $35-$60; 982-4030 or smso.org
Screening of “Louder Than Love”: 6 p.m. (VIP event), 8 p.m. (screening), The Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks; $20-$30; 756-3879 or www.acornlive.org
Sand Rabbits: 6-8 p.m., Chocolate Cafe, 300 State St., St. Joseph; free; 985-9866
Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey: 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven; free, donations accepted; 637-3804
’80s Night: 7-10 p.m., American Legion Post 105, 1645 Paw Paw Ave., Benton Harbor; 487-8461
GhostLight Theatre presents “American Son”: 7:30 p.m., The GhostLight Theatre, 101 Hinkley St., Benton Harbor; $18, $15 seniors, $8 students; 252-5222 or ghostlightbh.com
Ben Traverse Trio: 8 p.m., The Livery, 190 Fifth St., Benton Harbor; $10 suggested admission; 925-8760 or liverybrew.com
Mark Sala: 9 p.m., Black River Tavern, 403 Phoenix St., South Haven; 637-4837 or blackrivertavern.com
DJ Dre: 10 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s C Bar, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
Boom Daddy: 10 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
“Rise of Robin Hood”: see Friday
FEB. 12
Chris Behre: 3-6 p.m., Local Pour, 12857 Red Arrow Highway, Sawyer; 405-1262 or www.localpourmi.com
Opening reception for “Recounting” by Amelia Briske: 4-6 p.m., ARS Gallery/Arts & Culture Center, 147 Fifth St., Benton Harbor; 277-5090 or arsartsandculture.org
Richard Schwartz: 6-8 p.m., Chocolate Cafe, 300 State St., St. Joseph; free; 985-9866
The Undertakers Blues Band: 7-10 p.m., Jay’s Lounge Sports Bar & Grill, 3025 S. 11th St., Niles; 684-8353 or jayslounge.food96.com
Gabrial James: 7-10 p.m., Paw Paw Brewing Co., 780 S. Gremps St., Paw Paw; free; 415-0145 or www.pawpawbrewing.com
Andrews University Choirs present “Love is in the Air”: 8 p.m., Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive, Berrien Springs; $7, $5 students and seniors, free ages 4 and younger; 471-3560 or howard.andrews.edu
Lunar Ticks: 8 p.m., The Livery, 190 Fifth St., Benton Harbor; $10 suggested admission; 925-8760 or liverybrew.com
Open Mic Night with Patti Shaffner: 8 p.m., The Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks; free, donations accepted; 756-3879 or www.acornlive.org
O’Brother: 9 p.m., Getaway Cubbie Bar, 9489 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman; 465-5932 or www.getawaycubbiebar.com
Cheap Dates: 9 p.m., Black River Tavern, 403 Phoenix St., South Haven; 637-4837 or blackrivertavern.com
Ultrafab: 10 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
DJ Fury: 10 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s C Bar, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
“Rise of Robin Hood”: see Friday
“American Son”: see Feb. 11
FEB. 13
Snowshoeing in the Vineyard with Sarett Nature Center: 1-2 p.m., Dablon Vineyards, 111 W. Shawnee Road, Baroda; reservations required; 422-2846 or dablon.com
“Romantic Music for Flute & Classical Guitar” with Debra Silvert and Paul Bowman: 2 p.m., Converge Community Church, 601 W. Buffalo St., New Buffalo; free, donations welcome, reservations required; 409-1191 or schoolofamericanmusic.com
Team Trivia: 2-4 p.m., Round Barn Brewery & Public House, 9151 First St., Baroda; free; 326-7059 or roundbarn.com/pubhouse
The Backups: 4 p.m., The Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks; $10-$35; 756-3879 or www.acornlive.org
Howard Center presents Anthony Brown and Group Therapy: 7 p.m., Andrews University’s Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive, Berrien Springs; $10-$25; 471-3560 or howard.andrews.edu
“American Son”: 3 p.m., see Feb. 11
FEB. 14
Piano Night with David Brock: 6-8 p.m., Plank’s Tavern, 800 Whitwam Drive, St. Joseph; 408-9108 or www.harborshoresresort.com/the-inn/planks-tavern
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Four Winds Casino Resort’s Kankakee Grille, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo; 866-494-6371 or www.fourwindscasino.com
Music Bingo: 7-9 p.m., Babe’s Lounge and Restaurant, 565 Riverview Drive, Benton Harbor; free; 925-3787
FEB. 15
Scott Club presents “What is Juneteenth?” with Judith Hansen: 1 p.m., Scott Club, 652 Phoenix St., South Haven; free; 449-0290 or scottclub.org
Euchre Tuesdays: 6-7:30 p.m., Paw Paw Brewing Co., 780 S. Gremps St., Paw Paw; 415-0145 or www.pawpawbrewing.com
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Black River Tavern, 403 Phoenix St., South Haven; free; 637-4837 or blackrivertavern.com
“Gerald Ford: A Michigander Assumes the Presidency” with Tim Moore: 7-8 p.m., North Berrien Historical Museum, 300 Coloma Ave., Coloma, and livestreamed on Facebook; free; 468-3330 or www.northberrienhistory.org
FEB. 16
Music Bingo: 6-7:30 p.m., Paw Paw Brewing Co., 780 S. Gremps St., Paw Paw; 415-0145 or www.pawpawbrewing.com
Dance Night with DJ Jammin Jerry: 7-10 p.m., Hidden Pointe Event Center, 1050 Nickerson Ave., Benton Harbor; $5; 926-1358 or hiddenpointe.net
Ongoing
ART EXHIBITS
“Michiana Women in Art” featuring Linda Fritschner, Vicki Bloom and The Painted Ladies: through Feb. 12, Buchanan Art Center, 117 W. Front St., Buchanan; free; 697-4005 or buchananartcenter.com
“Series One” featuring Edwin Shelton and Robert Williams: through Feb. 27, Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., St. Joseph; free; 983-3688 or boxfactoryforthearts.org
“Krasl Art Center Collection”: through March 6, Krasl Art Center, 707 Lake Blvd., St. Joseph; free; 983-0271 or krasl.org
“Global Titan: The Clark Equipment Company of Buchanan”: through April 3, History Center at Courthouse Square’s Sheriff’s Residence, 313 N. Cass St., Berrien Springs; free; 471-1202 or berrienhistory.org
“The World of Insects”: through June, Dowagiac Area History Museum, 201 E. Division St., Dowagiac; 783-2560 or www.dowagiacmuseum.info
“Quietude III: Relaxing, Restful, Hushed”: began Jan. 11; “Focus: Samuel Johnson”: began Jan. 18; “Pouring: Filling the cup”: began Jan. 25; “The Brothers Singewald: Joe & Chris”: began Feb. 1; “Containment”: begins Feb. 8; “XOXO: Solo Exhibit by Birdie Boone”: begins Feb. 14, Schaller Gallery, 8972 First St., Baroda; 983-7404 or www.schallergallery.com
“Fatal Crossing: Northwest Airlines Flight 2501”: opened Nov. 1, The Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, 601 Main St., St. Joseph; 983-1191 or theheritagemcc.org
ATTRACTIONS
Light Up the Bluff: 5:30-8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.-midnight, through Feb. 15, Lake Bluff Park, 520-598 Lake Blvd., St. Joseph; free; 983-5541 or www.sjcity.com