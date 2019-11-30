December is a month for all sorts of different holidays for several different religions.
But what you might not know about December is that it’s also home to more than 100 other holidays and national days.
Tomorrow, you can eat some of that leftover pie from Thanksgiving on National Pie Day.
The day is actually the second Pie Day of the year, the first is on Jan. 23. There’s also National Pi Day on March 14.
So while the day isn’t that special, it gives you another occasion to stuff your pie hole.
Dec. 3 is National Roof Over Your Head Day. The day was created as a day to be thankful for what you have, starting with the roof over your head.
The day this year also happens to be Giving Tuesday, the day after Cyber Monday, in which people are encouraged to donate, or give, to their favorite cause. The day was created in 2012 as a way to bring focus on charitable giving in the wake of the commercialized Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
National Bathtub Party Day is on Dec. 5. The day is simply meant to enjoy a bath instead of a shower, but it also encourages group participation. Do with that what you will.
The first Saturday in December is apparently National Rhubarb Vodka Day. The website that aggregates national holidays, nationaldaycalendar.com, states the day was created because of “the popularity of Rhubarb Vodka and its quick rise as a popular beverage.”
I don’t think that’s true at all, but I guess here’s to trying new things.
Dec. 8 is Pretend to be a Time Traveler Day. The day, which began in 2007, encourages people to spend the entire day in costume and character. The only rule is that you cannot tell anyone you’re a time traveler.
If acting isn’t your thing, you could just watch a movie or TV show, or read a book, about time travel, of which there are many.
A few months ago, we had National Noodle Day and National Pasta Day, but in December, there’s National Noodle Ring Day on the 11th. I can’t say I’ve ever cooked with little ring-shaped noodles, but I might have to try it that day.
Now we must take a special moment to recognize my birthday on Dec. 15. This is my favorite day of the year, as it’s all about me.
I was born at 12:40 a.m. I thought everyone knew what time they were born, but I’m just now learning that not many people know this about themselves.
I know I share my birthday with others, like a guy I met on the train to Chicago last year, and a set of twins that are related to me somehow, but I also share the day with National Cupcake Day and National Lemon Cupcake Day. I’ll pass on the latter.
The day is also Bill of Rights Day, as designated by presidential proclamation in 1941 by Franklin D. Roosevelt. The day was proclaimed on the 150-year anniversary of the first 10 amendments, “the great American charter of personal liberty and human dignity,” becoming part of the Constitution.
The first amendment gives me the freedom of speech and press that allows me to write this column for you.
To speed through the rest of the month, we have National Roast Suckling Pig Day on Dec. 18, National Date Nut Bread Day on Dec. 22, and, of course, National Eggnog Day on Dec. 24.
National Candy Cane Day is Dec. 26, and National Fruitcake Day is Dec. 27.
Dec. 31 is not only New Year’s Eve, it’s also National Champaign Day, No Interruptions Day and Make Up Your Mind Day. The last one there is meant for you to pick a New Year’s resolution.
If you have a holiday you’re passionate about, let me know at anewman@TheHP.com. If you celebrate ones of these holidays, tweet me a picture @HPANewman.
Alexandra Newman is a staff writer for The Herald-Palladium.