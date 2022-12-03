Jean-Jacques Rousseau, the 18th century political philosopher, famously said, “Man is born free and everywhere he is in chains.” Rousseau was referring to the political chains binding those who lived under repressive monarchies and the whip of colonialism but he could just as well have been referring to the spiritual state of most of us most of the time. We are bound by the internal chains of repression and they are of our own making. Our chains are our hiding places. We spit shine them with a thousand different little addictions such as TV, political extremism, food, religion, shopping etc. Our chains keep us from life fully lived.
Our chains make us dangerous. Surely, the ongoing destruction of the environment is the result of billions of us dragging our chains across the surface of the planet. In this country, the current political vitriol, the hundreds of thousands of deaths each year from drug and alcohol abuse, and the almost daily episodes of mass shootings are the rattling chains of millions in bondage.
Today’s Insights was written by the Rev. Jim McConnell, pastor of Berrien Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in St. Joseph. Insights is written by area clergy every weekend to give different viewpoints on a variety of topics.