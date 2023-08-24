BENTON HARBOR — From 5-8 p.m. Thursday The Livery will host a community night to support the Benton Harbor Sunrise Rotary. Food and drink will be available and 50/50 raffle tickets will be on sale. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to the BH Sunrise Rotary Club to support the work which supports the youth who live within the geographical area of the Benton Harbor School District.
The BH Sunrise Rotary Club service projects for the year have included taking part in a study to understand the causes of low childhood vaccination rates, the Business 94 Highway clean-up, filling 150 “Duffels of Love” for Bethany Christian Services and more. Members supported a college scholarship that gave a Benton Harbor graduate the opportunity to travel and study abroad.