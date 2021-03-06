Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in 2019. As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold last year, Walt Disney World closed to the public.

 John Raoux / AP file photo

This week, I finally closed the book on 2020.

I know, I know, we’re more than two months into 2021, but I still had one loose end from 2020: unused plane tickets.

Andy Steinke is features editor at The Herald-Palladium. Email him at asteinke@TheHP.com or follow him on Twitter @DecodingDadhood.