Happy New Year!
The only thing “new” about the year 2020 is the number attached to it. The world is getting older.
We in the United States account for 10 percent of the world’s population and consume 80 percent of the world’s goods. We are making the world older by our greed.
The Declaration of Independence states that certain unalienable rights have been granted to us by our creator, and protected by our government.
“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” do not have the same meaning for everyone, and they are not equally available to everyone.
When does the right to life begin? In the womb or after birth? To what extent are we free? Until we hurt ourselves or others? How far can we push our “pursuit” for happiness? Can we be dishonest in our dealings with others or break the law?
Today, the meaning of happiness has been reduced to an almost exclusively emotional state. Happiness is predominantly seen as nothing more than a mood.
The question, “Am I happy?” can be answered with “No, I’m not happy, but I may be after I get some ice cream.”
Today’s dictionaries reflect this reduction: “feeling or showing pleasure.” But a closer look reveals that happiness is rooted in contentment and being joyful.
In the ancient Christian tradition, which preserves God’s revelation of truth to man, authentic contentment, a state of peaceful happiness, joy and satisfaction, is rooted in accepting God’s will.
Either we submit ourselves to the will of God, or we submit ourselves to the will of our adversary. We trust God for everything.
It doesn’t mean we don’t want to improve ourselves, or the world. It means the faith of Christ is the only path that offers real happiness, joy and renewal of all things – including time and the years that seem to rush by.
By trusting in God’s providence, and desiring salvation over everything else, we Christians accept all that comes to us throughout the day with peace of soul and with firm conviction that God’s will governs all.
When we want what we already have, we have everything we want. When we desire what God has already given to us, we are constantly achieving our goal.
As the angst of being a consumer, lusting with every fiber of our being for that 80 percent of the world’s goods, begins to die down in us, we find our minds and hearts freed up to actually be happy and begin working on God’s plan for us.
Authentic life lies in the truth that all the things we are trying to avoid (difficulty, discomfort, hardship, conflict, self-sacrifice, hunger, weariness, loss, etc.) are actually the very opportunities allowed by God for us to grow.
Rest is necessary, and given by God in due season, but growth only occurs during times of struggle.
Or as St. Theophan puts it, “You will not find one saved person who was not a cross-bearer. It is for this reason that everyone is surrounded by crosses on all sides – so that we will not be hampered by having to look for crosses to bear, and so that we will not be far from the saving power of Christ’s cross. Look around yourself and you will see your cross. Bear it as you should, uniting it with Christ’s cross, and you will be saved.”
This is what allows St. Paul to proclaim, “We rejoice in our suffering.”
Rejoicing is a power we seldom use anymore. We are rarely even familiar with it. When we are distracted by longings for what we don’t have, joy escapes us.
If we think of happiness as a feeling that comes over us occasionally, it’s important to know that rejoicing is a force of will, a choice, that sustains happiness indefinitely.
“Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice! Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus,” Paul wrote in his letter to the Philippians.
Desire for what we don’t have creates spiritual depression (despondency). Gratitude for what we do have creates contentment and joy.
Let us practice this. Turn off the commercial-driven TV, close the advertisement-filled magazines, smartphones and romantic novels.
Contentment awaits us in the prayerful thanksgiving for what we actually have. In the context of our actual life, what awaits us is peace, satisfaction, salvation and even perfection.
What “Happy New Year” should mean to us is: “Be joyful in the knowledge that Christ’s return is closer than it ever has been.”
