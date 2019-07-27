‘She is my mommy!”
I walked into the kitchen to see my then-5-year-old-daughter with her hand on her hip, face red and pigtails bobbing, and putting her face close to her brother’s face.
I can’t remember the exact nature of the sibling squabble. But I remember trying to hide a smile as I watched my spunky daughter claim me as “hers” with the same vehemence with which she would cling to and refuse to share her favorite tiger Beanie Baby.
My is a powerful word, isn’t it? It’s an important word that helps us define necessary boundaries: my body, my thoughts, my feelings, my family.
It’s also a word that can reflect our desire to own, claim and control: my space, my God, my country, my people, my race, my gender.
In the Gospels of Luke and Matthew, the disciples ask Jesus to teach them to pray. It’s interesting that Jesus tells them to start their prayer with the words, “Our Father,” not “My Father.”
Our is a very different pronoun than my. When we say something is ours, we lay aside exclusive claim. We acknowledge this is something we share.
When we say something is ours, we acknowledge that we have some kind of connection to the others who are part of this “ours.”
So when Jesus taught his disciples to pray, the first word in the prayer was “Our.” This faith, this relationship with God was not owned by any “my” who might like to claim it. This faith, this relationship with God is an “our” thing.
When we pray to our Father, we are saying that this God is not just the God of my country, my people, my race, my gender, my socioeconomic class, my sexual orientation. This God we are praying to is ours: the God of us all.
This doesn’t mean our relationship with God isn’t also personal, because it is. After all, Jesus teaches us to pray “Our Father.” “Father” implies a personal relationship as intimate as that of child and parent.
Praying “Our Father” implies we recognize that while our relationship with God is personal, we are also part of a group of “ours” bigger than us.
It seems we humans struggle at times with the concept of “our.” While having individual boundaries as “my”s in the world is important and necessary, we can take the “my” too far and claim things even more audacious than a 5-year-old telling her brother that her mom is only hers.
Our identity gets wrapped up in how “my” group or country or race or economic class is better than the others. “My” is a much easier pronoun for us to figure out than “our.”
I wonder what our country and world would be like if we took more seriously Jesus’ invitation to pray to “Our” Father – to wrestle with what it means to live in a world where we are part of an “our,” to wrestle with what it means that our actions, privileges, successes and mistakes affect all who are in the “our” with us.
If we recognized our “Our-ness” more, we might be more mindful of the challenges people face. We might allow ourselves to sacrifice a little more for the good of all. We might be willing to listen more deeply to try to really understand each other’s stories.
In the Christian church, we pray this “Our Father” often. Jesus taught us to pray it.
Friends, as we continue to pray it together, may we also continue to learn how to live as a community of “our.”
After all, we are all God’s children.
