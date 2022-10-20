ST. JOSEPH — Twin City Players will bring Sam Bobrick’s comedy “The Psychic” to the stage beginning Friday in its latest production of the 90th Mainstage Season of Comedy.
Winner of best play at the 2011 Mystery Writers of America Edgar Allen Poe Awards, “The Psychic” follows the chaotic life of Adam Webster, a down-on-his-luck writer who puts a “Psychic Readings” sign in his apartment window, in a desperate attempt to make the rent. The sign soon draws the interest of the lovely and conflicted Laura; her shady husband, Roy; Roy’s mistress; a gangster named Johnny Bubbles; and ace Detective Norris Coslow. Adam eventually finds himself entangled in a hilarious murder mystery.