Do miracles happen today?
It’s an important question, not only for those in need of one, but also for the way we see the world and understand the Christian faith.
Liberal Christianity, for example, rose in large measure as an attempt to maintain some version of Christianity in a world that found claims of the miraculous (like Christ’s Resurrection) increasingly difficult to accept as actual occurrences.
Meanwhile, Evangelical theologians developed some rather dodgy explanations as to why we should believe in biblical miracles but not modern-day ones – which leads to an interesting story.
In the 1980s, Fuller Seminary, an Evangelical seminary in California, offered a course, “MC510 – Signs and Wonders.” The course featured lectures on the Kingdom of God, the modern worldview, missiological issues, etc. – all standard stuff in an Evangelical classroom.
After a few years, however, Fuller shut down the course due to opposition from a variety of Evangelical sources, including other Fuller professors.
Why? What made this course so controversial?
Practicality.
This class on signs and wonders provided time for students to pray for people with various needs. Occasionally people were healed.
It was this practical application and demonstration of the Spirit’s power to work supernaturally that drew opposition from Evangelical professors. They said such things did not belong in a seminary classroom. Classes were for study, not practice (except, of course, for sermons, pastoral care and most everything else related to training a pastor).
The fact that some people were healed made no difference. Ironically, these professors were, for all intents and purposes, just as disbelieving as their Liberal counterparts when it came to the notion that God still performs signs and wonders to confirm and demonstrate the truth of the Gospel.
How unfortunate. Jesus didn’t just proclaim God’s reign; he demonstrated its power by healing the sick, casting out demons, and doing other things that gave credibility to his words.
He didn’t just say, “Your sins are forgiven,” to a paralytic – something even a trained parrot could say.
He demonstrated the reality of that forgiveness by healing the man – something nobody who watched it could deny.
Today, we live in a part of the world where the power of the Gospel is often denied – even in churches. It’s time for Christians to revisit the issue of miracles as a means to demonstrate the reality of a personal God who is revealed in Jesus and is more than willing to work in wondrous ways to bring about a full orbed salvation that goes beyond anything humans are capable of.
There are some encouraging signs. The Vineyard, established by MC510’s teacher, John Wimber, is growing rapidly. I heard a young woman preacher tell about a dead man being brought back to life through the prayers of some Hispanic Christians.
Craig Keener, a respected New Testament scholar with a Ph.D., recently wrote an article for Christianity Today about an African girl who died of a venomous snakebite, and hours later was brought back to life through the prayers of her mother and pastor. What makes the story particularly interesting and credible is that the girl grew up to be Keener’s sister-in-law.
I personally believe in the reality of the miraculous, and have seen a few answers to prayer that at least bordered on the miraculous. This belief has given my life and ministry new power, direction and optimism.
While I have studied and understand various arguments against miracles, I no longer find these arguments credible, let alone hopeful.
What about you? Do you believe in miracles? Have you experienced one, or know of someone who has?
What difference has this made in your life? If not, are you open to the possibility that such things might still be possible?
Are you willing to pray, investigate and step out in faith?
For those so inclined, the MC510 course is available for viewing online at vineyarddigitalmembership.com/courses/wimber-signs-wonders until Thursday.
Why not check it out and see if God has more in store for you than you previously thought possible.
Today’s Insights was written by the Rev. David Stout, pastor of Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ and Riverview Park Christian Church, both in St. Joseph. Insights is written by area clergy to give different viewpoints on a variety of topics. It is published each Saturday in cooperation with the Berrien County Association of Churches. The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the views of member churches.