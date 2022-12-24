As a Dharma teacher at the Grand Rapid’s Buddhist Temple, I sometimes get emails from students asking to interview me about Buddhism for their world religions class. They often use the same template, and one of the questions reads: “Is there God in Buddhism?” The short answer is yes, there are many gods in Buddhism, but it is a very different idea of god than is experienced in Christianity.
In the traditional Buddhist cosmology, there are six realms of existence. The god realm is the highest heaven realm. In this realm there are many gods that live for thousands of years experiencing nothing but pleasure, but because the gods have no suffering, they also have no encouragement to participate in spiritual practice. These gods have supernatural powers like the Greek gods but they are not immortal.
Below the god realm in heaven is the demi-god or jealous god realm populated with beings who also have supernatural powers, but they aren’t truly happy because they are always living in jealousy of each other. Below this realm is the human realm, then the animal realm which is followed by two lower realms – the hungry ghost, and lastly, hell.
In ancient Indian culture these realms were considered real places that people could reincarnate into after death. In Western Buddhism I believe that many practitioners consider these as psychological realms rather than physical realms. Taken this way, anyone can experience any of the realms in their life. The god realm may be experienced when we are on vacation for example. Living it up and having fun, there seems to be little desire or time for spiritual practice. When we get home and start looking at other people’s vacations on Facebook we can become envious thinking about what we didn’t do, and then we experience the jealous god realm.
During our regular day to day life, it can be easier to understand the benefit of spiritual practice as we seek to balance out the stresses of our day, so this is being in the human realm. When things are not going so well in our life, we may be struggling to meet our basic desires to be loved or to pay the bills and again there is little time for spiritual practice and we can compare this to the animal realm.
The next realm is that of the hungry ghost. Traditionally these beings have gigantic bellies that are impossible to fill and tiny throats that hardly any sustenance can get down. If we have ever struggled with any kind of addiction or compulsion that dominates us, such as with alcohol or drugs, this would be like being in the hungry ghost realm. The lowest realm is the hell realm here we are experiencing such suffering we are unable to see beyond our pain. When I lose myself in anger unable to think rationally and wanting to physically lash out at others verbally or physically, I think of this as visiting the hell realm.
The objective of Buddhist practice is to live our life primarily in the human realm where it is easiest to follow our spiritual practice. When we find ourselves visiting one of the other realms, the practice is to bring awareness to our emotional and mental state. We don’t necessarily need to change what we are feeling or act out on our feelings but just notice them.
The goal is to act out of awareness rather than reacting without thinking. If we find ourselves visiting the god realm of pleasure or the hell realm of suffering or any of the other ones, it can be helpful to remember we are just visiting and our true home is in the human realm.
Today’s Insights was written by the Rev. Kunga Nyima Drotos, senior Dharma teacher at the Grand Rapids Buddhist Temple. Insights is written by area clergy every weekend to give different viewpoints on a variety of topics.