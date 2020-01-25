The North American International Auto Show arrives in 2020 with NEW written all over it. The revamped event is now held in the warm weather month of June. The show’s venue has a new name; Cobo Center is now TCF Center. A splendid new feature called the British and Italian Supercar Festival will be inaugurated. New also will be many outdoor attractions including an assortment of food vendors, musical concerts, ride and drive opportunities and much more. Not new is the main display area in TCF Center that will still show hundreds of vehicles by dozens of automakers, both domestic and foreign.
Normally this time of year I plan a trip to what was once Cobo Center (now named the TCF Center) and enjoy a couple of days witnessing the introduction of dozens of new vehicles. Not this year because the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) decided last year, after 30 years, to move its Detroit auto show from frigid January to hopefully balmy (and dry) June. The planners obviously are not native Michiganders and are unaware of the weather Michigan is famous for. Our state has earned the slogan, “Don’t like Michigan weather, wait five minutes.”
Regardless of the weather on June 9-10 in downtown Detroit, I plan to be there and have a good time. In fact I’m pumped! As I’ve reported previously on these pages, the organizers of the NAIAS made the decision a year ago to move the event to warmer weather and the month picked with fewest conflicts was June. Most of the new vehicles from domestic and foreign automakers will still be displayed indoors in the interior of the TCF Center located adjacent to the Detroit River. The hope is that there will be enough participating vendors (in this case automakers and related business businesses) to fill the cavernous space. In recent years a frightening number of automakers, mostly foreign brands, have decided to not participate in the once-significant automotive venue. Last year no-shows included Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Jaguar, Porsche and others. Even mom and pop brands like Mazda and Mini stayed away.