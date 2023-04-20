BENTON HARBOR — In the past, Bill Medley has said that “You’ve Lost that Loving Feeling” is one of his “favorite, favorite songs.” But, like many performing artists, the song one gravitates to can change. Right now, Medley said, it’s a song that he wrote about Elvis.
“Elvis Presley was a friend of mine and I wrote a song about Elvis called ‘Old Friend,’” he said.
“At this point, that’s kind of my favorite one to sing.”
Medley and Bucky Heard, who together make up The Righteous Brothers, will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 30 at Lake Michigan College Mendel Center, 2755 E. Napier Avenue. The duo will perform for one night only.
“Following years of sold-out shows on the Las Vegas strip, Medley and Heard have hit the road to bring their unique musical magic to concert stages across the country,” a written release from the college states.
The Righteous Brothers original members – Medley and Bobby Hatfield – originally performed in a group called the Paramours. In 1963, they became The Righteous Brothers, naming their musical act after compliments they received from the Black Marines who had seen their show at the time.
A lot of times we’d be coming to work and pass one of the Black Marines, and he’d say, “Hey righteous brother, how you doin’?” Medley said. “I loved that and so did Bobby. Sometimes at the end of our songs they’d yell out, “That’s righteous, brother!”
The pair performed together until about 1968 when Medley decided to go solo to focus on songwriting.
“We broke up in ’68 and got back together in ’74,” Medley said in an interview with The Herald-Palladium.
Medley at that point had lost his voice and was told he would never sing again.
The two appeared together through the ’80s while Medley also continued with his solo work.
In the early 2000s, after the song “Unchained Melody” saw a resurgence in popularity from the movie “Ghost,” the pair would work in multiple month residencies.
Then in 2003, prior to a concert in Kalamazoo, Bobby Hatfield died of a heart attack. In 2016, Medley reformed the Righteous Brothers with Heard.
“No one could ever take Bobby’s place, but when I caught Bucky Heard’s show it all came together. I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic,” Medley said in a written release.
As far as coming back to perform in Michigan, Medley said it’s something he has to face head on.
“You can’t run away from it, you know,” he said. “You kind of have to go head in and head on. I think it’s gonna be fine and we will sing extra hard for Bobby.
“It’s just something that I have found that you can’t run away from.”
It’s maybe hard to imagine now with the successful musical career Medley has enjoyed what it was like in the early years. But Medley said he never really thought he would be this successful.
“I’m just not cocky enough to think I am gonna record a song and have a hit. When I was 15, I got hooked into rock and roll and just fell into it,” he said. “It’s … the whole thing is a blessing to me – being 82 and being able to go out and perform and do these songs that our audience fell in love with.
Medley said attendees can expect The Righteous Brothers to play the hits and some surprises.
“We have the show down like really good and after the show we usually go out and sign and sell stuff,” he said. “One thing we hear all of the time is ‘Boy, I didn’t expect that.’”
Medley, while thrilled to be performing into his 80s, said he is always asked when he is going to retire.
“People say “When are you gonna retire?” and I say ‘I have to get a job first,’” he said.
If there is anything that would push him toward the decision to stop performing, though, it would be the hassle of travel, especially after COVID-19.
As far as the kind of music he likes, Medley said he has always gravitated towards singer-songwriters.
“I love Bruno Mars and Van Morrison,” he said. “I really love all of the ‘70s acts – Carole King, James Taylor and Elton John. They are all singer songwriters and that’s how I started. I wanted to finish the dream.”
When asked if he has any regrets, Medley answers with a joke and a bit of his optimism.
“I would have been handsomer,” he said. “Losing my voice wasn’t fun, but I’m pretty much the kind of guy who says whatever down thing you can always find something that makes you better for it.”
Reserved seating tickets start at $35 for The Righteous Brothers and are on sale now at www.TheMendelCenter.com, by calling 269-927-8700, or by visiting the Mendel Center box office in person. The box office, located in the Grand Upton Hall Lobby and accessible from parking lot 3 off Yore Avenue, is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and one hour before events.