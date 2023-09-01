Rotary Club of South Haven presents checks to city of South Haven staff to add new beach safety support equipment. Facing L to R: Melinda Gruber, president South Haven Rotary; Griffin Graham, South Haven deputy city manager; Kate Hosier, South Haven city manager; Matt Dey, South Haven city beach safety and facilities superintendent; Karina Perales and Kathy Kuenzle, South Haven city beach enforcement attendants; Scott Smith, Mayor of South Haven; and Bill Roberts, South Haven Rotary Club.
SOUTH HAVEN — The Rotary Club of South Haven met with South Haven city leaders on Aug. 18 to present checks totaling $13,500 to support the local community’s beach safety programs.
The funds will provide additional year-round life ring stations located on the piers and three automated external defibrillator (AED) devices for the city’s beaches. Both initiatives are part of the city’s larger beach safety program and are intended to help facilitate rapid response and life-saving assistance in emergencies.